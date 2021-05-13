Six arrested and assets worth $2m seized after gang investigation

News from NZ Police

Police have seized approximately $2 million in assets and arrested six people following an operation into organised crime in the Hawke’s Bay.

The National Organised Crime Group and Eastern District Police have executed multiple search warrants across the Hawke’s Bay over the past three days.

Operation Dusk has been an 18 month investigation targeting senior members of the Mongrel Mob across Hawke’s Bay.

Additional search warrants executed over the past three days have targeted other organised crime groups including members of the Black Power and Outlaws MC gangs.

As a result of the operation, Police have restrained approximately $2 million dollars in assets.

Five residential addresses have been restrained pursuant to the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

Additionally, 14 firearms including military style semi-automatic weapons and pistols, ammunition, illicit drugs including methamphetamine, cannabis and synthetics and large quantities of cash were recovered.

Fifteen motor vehicles including a 2020 Range Rover & high-end classic cars, two trucks, four Harley Davidson motorbikes, a dirt bike, jewellery, a boat, two jet skis, trailers and a digger have been restrained.

Two businesses are being assessed for their links to organised crime.

To date, Police have arrested six individuals – three men and three women – of a range of ages. They are facing serious drugs and firearms charges. They will be appearing in court in due course.

The Hawke’s Bay Police Community Teams continue to liaise with communities affected by gang activity, providing reassurance and support.

Police are absolutely committed to disrupting, deterring, and dismantling organised crime networks throughout regions including Hawke’s Bay and those that support these criminal business entities. This should serve as a clear message that the National Organised Crime Group will continue to work across New Zealand to hold gang members to account.

Police are not ruling out further arrests, restraints or charges.