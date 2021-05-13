After privacy concerns, police remove tracking tool from website

Wellington.Scoop report by Jem Traylen

Police have removed a controversial web-tracking tool called Facebook Pixel from their website after a member of the public went to the media with his concerns.

Last week, the NZ Council for Civil Liberties (NZCCL) released a media statement highlighting concerns from PhD researcher Kent Newman who discovered that some government agencies, including the Police, were using tracking tools such as Facebook Pixel on their websites without disclosing this to the public.

A Police spokesperson said they reviewed the use of Facebook Pixel following NZCCL’s media statement and subsequent media enquiries.

“The Facebook Pixel was set up in 2016 to support the constabulary recruitment campaign. However, New Zealand Police has not used the Facebook Pixel for this campaign for over 18 months and it has now been deleted. Police has no intention currently of re-enabling this tool. We are reviewing our policies to make sure they remain up to date.”

Government Chief Privacy Officer (GCPO) Russell Cooke told Scoop there was a need for government agencies to understand the requirements of the recently updated Privacy Act.

“As digital capabilities and online marketing technology evolve there is an ongoing need for agencies to ensure they understand and meet their requirements. The Government Chief Privacy Officer continues to work with agencies to help them understand how they can better meet their responsibilities.”

PhD researcher Kent Newman, who raised the concerns, welcomed the news but said more needed to be done.

“This is excellent news. It is disappointing media attention is required to get action. While the GCPO is working with agencies, broad non-compliance shows the current approach is not working.”

While the use of web-tracking tools to sell products online has become more common, its undisclosed use by government agencies came as a complete surprise to Newman, who was researching the use of targeted advertising for his PhD at Victoria University of Wellington.

Police used Facebook Pixel which passes information about which website pages an individual visits back to Facebook. Facebook then connects this data to their Facebook profile and uses it to better target advertisements wherever they go on the internet. Other agencies use a similar web-tracking tool supplied by Google.

Newman said the government breached Facebook and Google’s terms and conditions, as well as privacy law, by not disclosing its use of these web-tracking tools.

A month ago, he wrote to the government’s Chief Digital Officer and Chief Privacy Officer at the Department of Internal Affairs and the independent Privacy Commissioner, who promised to investigate, but he did not hear of any progress.

The lack of progress prompted NZCCL to release a statement saying the government should not be helping Facebook and Google spy on New Zealanders.

NZCCL Chairperson Thomas Beagle said “We don’t have any choice about interacting with our own government and some of these interactions are when we’re at our most vulnerable. If a relative dies and you go to a government website for advice, you shouldn’t have to put up with ads for undertakers following you around the internet.”

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner said they were unable to comment on the specific case as their compliance manager was on leave.

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.