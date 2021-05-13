Mayor is thrilled with 700 responses to Kāpiti’s draft Long-term Plan

Press Release – Kāpiti Coast District Council

Over 700 people have had their say on Kāpiti District Council’s draft Long-term Plan 2021–41. Council was asking for views on four key decisions, the big issues and challenges facing the district, our proposal to increase our work programme and the proposed average rates increase of 7.8 percent for the 21/22 year.

Mayor K Gurunathan says Council is thrilled that so many people answered their call to have a say.

“I want to thank everyone who took time out from their busy lives to have a say, whether it was online, via email, on paper or in person.

“There’s a lot to consider this Long-term Plan, from our COVID-19 response and recovery, to housing, through to managing growth and responding to climate change, so it was important to Council that we heard from a wide range of community members.

“Council now has a big job to do. Next week we’ll have almost 100 submitters come and speak to us at public hearings, from Monday through to Wednesday. We look forward to hearing what they have to say.”

“We also need to review each and every submission, before meeting on 27 May to discuss and make final decisions on the Long-term Plan 2021–41, as well as set rates for 2021/22.

“We are set to adopt the final Long-term Plan on 24 June 2021.”

The consultation on the draft Long-term Plan 2021–41 ran from 7 April through to 5pm 10 May. For more information on the public hearings of submitters on the Long-term Plan and Council meetings visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/your-council/meetings/.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url