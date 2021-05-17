People, places and stories at Heritage Week

by Clémence Galot

Wellington Heritage Week is back for 2021, and individuals, organisations, and businesses are encouraged to register and apply to host events. The festival – from 25 to 31 October – celebrates the region’s people, places, and stories.

Each event host contributes their perspective on the region’s rich cultural narrative. Festival Coordinator Henry Buckenham says that “applications are flowing in that tell natural, social, architectural and all sorts of histories”.

Adrian Humphris, the Team Leader at Wellington City Archives, was one of the first this year to apply to become an event host. “Wellington City Archives is participating as we want to open up the Archives to share and showcase the weird and wonderful things that we look after for the people of Pōneke and future generations,” Adrian said. The archives are hosting an Open Day with guided tours, short talks, and a display in their reading room, a rich experience that should attract curious minds.

Karen Astwood, Central Region Area Manager for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, notes: “One thing I personally enjoy about Wellington Heritage Week is the huge variety of events and the opportunity to learn from the passionate people who are experts on their places.” Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is both a sponsor and an event host during the 2021 festival. In previous years, they welcomed visitors into Antrim House, Old Government Buildings, and Old St Paul’s and led several guided tours on archaeology and architecture.



A tour of the Hikitia during Wellington Heritage Week 2020. Image by Dawn Chapman

The Department of Conservation is also a proud festival sponsor and event host. “The Department manages the single largest portfolio of archaeological and historic sites in New Zealand, with more than 13,000 sites known on public conservation lands and waters… indeed, we also manage shipwrecks!” says Dr Sven Grabow, Principal Adviser for Heritage for the Department of Conservation. Sven explains that the festival is a platform for the Department to invite Wellingtonians on unique site visits across the region.

If you would like to become an event host for Wellington Heritage Week 2021, visit www.wellingtonheritageweek.co.nz to register by 1 July and submit the complete application form by 31 July. Email info@wellingtonheritageweek.co.nz with any questions

Clémence Galot is festival coordinator of Wellington Heritage Week.