Jervois Quay to be closed for 4 days while old stormwater pipe is replaced

News from Wellington Water

We have now confirmed the plan for replacing the old earthenware stormwater pipe that caused a sinkhole under Jervois Quay in February. To enable this work, Jervois Quay will be fully closed for 4 days from approximately 7pm on Thursday 3 June and the road will reopen before 6am on Tuesday 8 June. This is largely over the Queen’s Birthday Weekend.

The full closure of the road will allow work that would normally take six weeks to be completed in the shortest possible period. Multiple crews will be working around the clock over this long weekend to complete the work.

Access to the carpark under the TSB Arena will be maintained via the northern entry and exit for events over this period.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area and look at alternative travel options where possible. Delays and congestion are expected and we encourage everyone to be patient while this work to replace the pipe, ensure the road is safely reinstated and reduce the risk of flooding of the CBD, is completed.

Earlier news – 7 May

We have made good progress laying two temporary 150mm pipes below the road surface to allow stormwater to bypass the failed section of pipe. Today these pipes will be connected to pumps so that we can manage stormwater levels in the CBD and prevent flooding. The pumps will be connected to the manhole in the southbound lane on Jervois Quay – closest to Frank Kitts Park. This means the road will be reduced to two lanes until the works are complete.

We will also begin work on the temporary service access for TSB Arena and the waterfront. This will allow deliveries to continue while the service access is blocked off to allow for the replacement of the pipe. Use of this service access will be actively managed by the traffic management team.

Next week work will start on the replacement section of pipe from Jervois Quay back to the TSB Arena. This will be a challenging section to complete as there are a number of seawalls and other structures buried in this section. However, this work needs to be completed before the planned replacement of the section across the road.

Earlier work.