Cycling sooner, not later

by Marilyn Northcotte

I work as a cycle skills instructor with the Wellington education programme Pedal Ready. My main area of work is teaching adults, though I have spent many years teaching children how to cycle on the road as well.

I have been reading the information on the Wellington City Council’s 10-year plan, and two statements stood out to me.

1. Cycleways is an area where we have the ambition to seriously lift our game.

2. …. We’re proposing to accelerate the development of a network … etc … so it is possible for more Wellingtonians of all ages and abilities to make some trips by bike.

Usually when adults come to me for tuition it is with a goal in mind (usually a journey) … I would like to ride to Oriental Bay, I would like to start riding to work a bit, or I would like to be able to ride to school with my kids, or for all of us to go on a family bike ride.

The thank yous:

I live in the Northern suburbs, and mainly come back and forth to town by bike. So, I would just like to say thank you for the wonderful work that has been completed along the Hutt Road. As a regular rider back and forth on that route, I have seen an increase in the numbers of riders along there and I think the counter data will support that as well.

And it is not always infrastructure work, but also the supportive measures like lowering the speed limits, so thank you for lowering the speed limits in the inner city to 30kms. The kind of work we do in cycling education is also seen as a supportive measure.

And there are many things in the long-term plan to look forward to.

The thing is – some of the plans (like Thorndon Quay and the Newtown connections) have been taking far too long and City Council has been too slow to deliver.

As someone who works with newer and would be riders, or those returning to riding, (we call them re-engagers) I can tell you from my experience that this category of riders needs safe places and opportunities to ride their bikes and move around in their communities and get to a variety of locations like schools, and community centres, the dairy or the park for example.

So, the puzzling thing is … why is option 3 the preferred option, when it is Option 4 that will provide a safe network sooner, the one we want to enable more Wellingtonians of all ages and abilities to make some trips by bike?

In cycle skills training at whatever level, after we cover any skills tuition at the various touchpoints – school, clubs, workplace for newer or would be riders or re-engagers – it simply comes down to time on the bike, which is riding around time (every chance they get) and using their bikes to get to places. And currently, (and perhaps for the foreseeable future) this will not happen if the network is not provided.

The call to action is clear. Choose Option 4 and realise the Council’s ambition to seriously lift their game when it comes to cycleways. Deliver more, faster.

In accelerating the implementation of the entire cycling network, we can work to ensure the next generation of young people, adults and re-engagers will have a better opportunity to choose cycling for at least some of their trips, instead of driving or being driven, and we will change the traffic profile of our city … sooner.

This was a presentation made on Monday to the Wellington City Council.