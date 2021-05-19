Wellington Scoop
SH1 closed by crash at Foxton

May 19, 2021

State Highway One was closed at Foxton for four hours this afternoon after a crash.

A rescue helicopter was called to take the injured to hospital.

The accident occurred about 1pm. A detour was organised.

The main road reopened about 5pm.

