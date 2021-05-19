SH1 closed by crash at Foxton
State Highway One was closed at Foxton for four hours this afternoon after a crash.
A rescue helicopter was called to take the injured to hospital.
The accident occurred about 1pm. A detour was organised.
The main road reopened about 5pm.
UPDATE 1:40PM
A rescue helicopter is on site at SH1 Foxton and the road remains CLOSED due to a serious crash. Please continue to follow the directions of emergency services on site to detour. ^ALhttps://t.co/3ZKGkm0xKu
