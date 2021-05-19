Southern Landfill transfer station to close while it gets a new roof

News from Wellington City Council

Wellington’s Southern Landfill Transfer Station is to close temporarily on weekdays while the roof is replaced – but it will be open as usual at weekends.

Work on the replacement will start on Monday 14 June and is expected to last for at least five weeks. The closure will impact domestic customers dropping-off general waste, hazardous waste and green waste, but commercial waste operators will not be affected.

The Tip Shop, Recycle Centre and Capital Compost will remain open.

Manager Waste Operations Emily Taylor-Hall says the work is important for safety reasons, and urges people to plan ahead and be patient.

“This will cause some disruption, as the Transfer Station being closed during the week means weekends will be busy and we’re expecting long queues and delays. Our advice to customers is to try and get rid of their waste ahead of the work starting, and not to come unless it’s absolutely essential.”

Alternative disposal facilities are available at Seaview Transfer Station, Silverstream Landfill or Spicer Landfill in Porirua.

There is no ideal time to close the Transfer Station, but the works have been timed as best they can to minimise the impact on customers, says Emily.

“There is historically low demand for the Transfer Station during June and July. Initially, we considered keeping the Transfer Station open during the works, but unfortunately, this proved too risky from a health and safety perspective and significantly increased the cost of the project.

“The Transfer Station is about 25-years-old and is an important part of the Southern Landfill infrastructure. There is significant corrosion on the roof, and while there’s no immediate risk, it’s important to replace it now before it deteriorates any further.”

The roof is around 60 metres long by 8 metres wide, and provides shelter to users and minimises wind-blown litter.

