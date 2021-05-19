Civic Square decisions: how to pay for the library; what to do with the MOB and the CAB

News from WCC

The Wellington City Council is inviting Wellingtonians to share their views on a draft framework vision and objectives which will guide the development of Wellington’s city centre, Te Ngākau Civic Precinct.

“The redevelopment of Te Ngākau Civic Precinct will be complex and challenging, but at the same time is an exciting opportunity,” says Mayor Andy Foster. “This is our chance to create a framework to guide redevelopment so it is a far more resilient, better designed, more active precinct than in the past.

“In June the Council will decide on how we fund the strengthening of Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui (the Central Library) and the future of the Municipal Office and Civic Administration buildings, which we are consulting Wellingtonians on in the 10-Year Plan consultation. This framework will guide these and future improvements in the space to ensure we create a uniquely Wellington civic and cultural space where people can connect with and access the wider city and waterfront.

“Shaping Te Ngākau to adapt to Wellington’s changing climate and seismic challenges is critical to our city’s business and social wellbeing,” says Te Ngākau Civic Precinct Portfolio lead Councillor Iona Pannett.

“This framework provides clear direction about what is valued and needed from the spaces, so they can be remodelled, strengthened, or built cohesively over time. It was developed in discussions with Mana Whenua and key stakeholders, including climate change, events, arts, and architectural experts. Now we’d like to hear what Wellingtonians think to ensure Te Ngākau is a place where everyone can experience art, culture, and democracy in action.”

People can share their views until 5pm Wednesday 16 June by:

making an online submission at www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/

downloading a submission form from the website and emailing it to communications@wcc.govt.nz

filling in the submission form and sending it to:

Freepost 2199

Te Ngākau Civic Precinct

PO Box 2199

Wellington 6140

making an oral submission.

Questions and answers

How can we get involved in the actual design of Te Ngākau Civic Precinct?

Sharing your views on the vision and principles for Te Ngākau Civic Precinct is the first step, as this sets the foundations for future developments in the precinct. Visit www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/ to find out how.

Once the framework is confirmed and approved by the Council, we will be able to map out the next steps for how people can get involved. We will provide quarterly updates on the Precinct in the Our Wellington magazine which goes out to all households in Wellington. You can also visit Projects – Te Ngākau – Civic Precinct programme – Wellington City Council

What works are planned for Te Ngākau Civic Precinct?

The first project to start is likely to be strengthening the Central Library/ Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui. The Council approved this option in principle in October and we asked the public for their views on how this will be funded in the 10-Year Plan consultation. We also asked the public for their views on the future of the Municipal Office and Civic Administration Buildings, which are earthquake-prone or damaged. The decisions for both projects will be confirmed when the Council adopts the draft 10-Year Plan on 30 June.

Who was involved in developing the vision and framework for Te Ngākau Civic Precinct?

We worked with Mana Whenua and key stakeholders, including sustainability, architectural, and engineering experts, residents groups, and events and arts organisations to develop a draft framework or ‘map’ to guide its development.

What is the proposed vision for Te Ngākau Civic Precinct?

Our vision is:

“Te Ngākau is the beating heart of our capital city: A thriving neighbourhood where creativity, culture, democracy, discovery, and arts experiences collide on the edge of Te Whānganui-a-Tara (Wellington).”

How will the vision and objectives guide the development of the Precinct?

Once the framework is finalised and adopted by the Council it will inform the design aspects for the area outlined in the Spatial and District Plans.

What does the name Te Ngākau mean?

The name means ‘the heart’ and it was gifted to the city by Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika a Māui. We renamed the Precinct this when the Council introduced our te Reo Māori policy, Te Taiahu.