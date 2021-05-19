The sludge, the sludge

by Jem Traylen

We love our libraries, and many of us are passionate about cycleways, but there is one piece of infrastructure that absolutely, positively, Wellingtonians must use.

“Every person in Wellington, every person who commutes into town for their business will use the Moa Point sewerage plant,” is how city councillor Sean Rush sees it. “It is the most important, the most well used piece of infrastructure we’ve got. And as a growing city we need to do the right thing to make sure we are minimising the waste that comes out of it.”

Fellow councillor Laurie Foon is equally evangelical on sludge.

“We’ve got to look at the pipes. Doing nothing as an option is not even an option because resilience wise if we don’t, we saw what happened when the pipes burst and then we’re trucking – it cost us about $12 million.

“We’re not able to put ourselves in that situation in an earthquake zone.”

15,000 tonnes of sludge every year

Treated sludge is currently pumped from Moa Point and buried in the Southern Landfill via a pipeline in the Mt Albert tunnel – yes that pipeline – the one which leaked a year ago resulting in weeks of “turd taxis” stinking up the South Coast.

The city is looking at upgrading the plant at Moa Point with new technology that will drastically reduce the amount of sludge produced and even turn it into something with the potential for reuse. At a cost of close to $200 million, the council calls it one of the seven big decisions Wellington faces this year.

Foon worked in fashion before the last election. She didn’t anticipate becoming the council’s number one on number twos. “It wasn’t where I envisaged I would be starting.”

Her passion was more to do with rubbish and recycling but the problem with burying sludge in the landfill is that it must be mixed in a four to one ratio with other rubbish.

“The system we have at the moment means that the council is not proactively seeking to reduce waste because we actually need it. It was a surprise to me when I put up my hand for waste minimisation.

“I call it the big rock. Once we remove sludge from the landfill we can start on a meaningful journey to zero waste.

“The landfill is creating 83.6 percent of our climate emissions but also impacting on our environment by needing a whole lot more land and waterway to store the waste.”

The next item on her agenda is whether to extend the capacity of the landfill.

“I personally don’t agree with the landfill extension. We’ve done nothing to have a plan to really understand what we can do to reduce our waste because we’ve been locked into this situation so no serious commitment to waste reduction is on the horizon.”

But first comes sludge, always the sludge.

Jem Traylen, a former government policy advisor, is now a post-graduate journalism student at Massey University in Wellington.

Read also

Why sewage shouldnt be buried in the landfill.