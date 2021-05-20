10 – 1: Masterton District Council votes for a Māori ward

Report from LDR

Wairarapa’s first Māori wards were welcomed today with waiata and haka. A packed council chambers saw Masterton councillors usher in a review which should lead to at least one Māori ward in the region for next year’s elections.

The proposal to establish Māori wards passed 10 votes to one at an extraordinary council meeting at Waiata House.

The move to establish the wards had support from all four local iwi entities – Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui ā Rua Trust, Rangitāne o Wairarapa, and Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust. Iwi representatives were in attendance.

Masterton votes for Māori wards https://t.co/66VRHGip9i — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) May 20, 2021

Mayor Lyn Patterson hailed the decision, saying it was a historic day to celebrate.

“This is real progress in improving representation for Tangata Whenua. I am delighted with the level of support for the proposal from councillors, which reflects the desire to ensure Māori have a strong voice around the council table.”

Councillor David Holmes was the lone voice against the recommendation.

He said it was a “complicated decision that can’t be rushed” and did not like how the legislation was “rushed through Parliament”.

A representation review would iron out some of the legal issues raised by the vote, such as the number of Māori and general wards allowed under election laws.

Masterton District Council would develop an initial representation proposal by September 8 and then open a consultation process of at least a month.