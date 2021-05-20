Orchestra Wellington sold out for first concert of the year

News from Orchestra Wellington

Orchestra Wellington’s first major concert of the year is sold out on Saturday night.

At ‘Virtuoso Voices’ (7.30pm at the Michael Fowler Centre) the orchestra will be performing Orff’s Carmina Burana with fabulous soloists Amelia Berry (soprano), Amitai Pati (tenor) and Christian Thurston (baritone), as well as our dear friends Orpheus Choir Wellington and two fantastic children’s choirs, Wellington Young Voices and Queen Margaret College Celesta choir. We open the concert with Bartok’s rarely-performed Cantata Profana, also featuring Amitai Pati, Christian Thurston and Orpheus Choir Wellington.

Music Director Marc Taddei will give his usual pre-concert talk in the Renouf Foyer at 6.30pm. The concert will start at 7.30pm and will end at approximately 9.30pm.

The concert is entirely sold out which is fantastic, however it does mean that we will have nowhere to seat people who arrive late, so latecomers will not be admitted until after the Bartok (which is 18 minutes long). Please do be aware of this when planning your travel into town on Saturday.

We strongly encourage you to scan the QR code on your way into the MFC and to make use of the hand sanitiser which will be available.

If you are able to do so, please do come to our free family concert ‘Symphony in the Hutt’ on Friday 28 May at the Walter Nash Centre in Taita. A lively evening of Queen anthems with a range of performers, including the fantastic Signature Choir.

We do hope that you enjoy the concert on Saturday evening, we are looking forward to sharing six fantastic concerts with you this year! If you have any feedback then please do get in touch, we love to hear from our audience. And thank you for supporting YOUR orchestra!