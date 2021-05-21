Start spreading the news: All Blacks to play two tests at Sky Stadium

News from WREDA (aka WellingtonNZ)

International rugby action will return to Wellington when the All Blacks play two Rugby Championship matches at Sky Stadium – against Australia on 28 August and Argentina on 18 September.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent advises those intending to come to Wellington for either of the two tests to start making plans.

“Following a disrupted year of the pandemic, the public are eager to see top level international rugby and with two matches, including one against our Aussie cousins, Wellington is the place to be.

“Tickets will be a hot item. Accommodation will also be in demand as will flights into and out of the capital. My advice is to get the test dates in your diary and start planning your itinerary.”

Mr Dent says both Wellington tests present a great opportunity for rugby fans, their whānau and friends to enjoy a long weekend in Wellington.

“The All Blacks are centre stage of course but there is plenty more happening in the city. From 12 June to 31 October Te Papa has the New Zealand exclusive Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition, which features work by Salvador Dalí, René Magritte and Marcel Duchamp.

“When Australia attempts to wrestle the Bledisloe Cup from the grasp of the ABs on 28 August, Wellington on a Plate will be in full swing. The region will be packed with fun, innovative dining experiences.

“And then there’s everything else Wellington has to offer including loads of live entertainment, retail therapy and unique attractions such as Zealandia and the Cable Car. There’s definitely plenty for everyone, both locals and visitors. I urge people to start planning so they don’t miss out.”

News from All Blacks

The bumper year for All Blacks fans continues – with the All Blacks to play five Test matches at home in this year’s Rugby Championship, as well as an extra Bledisloe Cup Test.

The schedule for the 2021 Rugby Championship has been unveiled today with a full roster of teams, including South Africa. The bulk of the Rugby Championship matches will be played in Australia and New Zealand, with both countries hosting five matches each and South Africa two.

The All Blacks play the opening Bledisloe Cup Test before the start of the Rugby Championship, at Eden Park, Auckland, on Saturday 7 August.

The second Bledisloe Test is at Optus Stadium, Perth on Saturday 21 August, with the third back home at Sky Stadium, Wellington the following Saturday 28 August.

September will then see four Tests in a row for the All Blacks, with back-to-back Tests against Argentina, at Eden Park on Saturday 11 September and Sky Stadium, Wellington on Saturday 18 September (a “home” game for the Pumas).

The first of the back-to-back Tests against South Africa at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin on Saturday 25 September will be an extra special occasion – it will be the 100th Test match between the two famous foes, played in the 100th year anniversary of New Zealand and South Africa’s rich rugby history, in the same city as that first ever Test. (Played at Carisbrook on 13 August 1921, the All Blacks won 13-5).

The All Blacks’ final Rugby Championship Test against South Africa will be at Eden Park on Saturday 2 October (a “home game” for the Springboks).

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: It’s fantastic to have a full Rugby Championship confirmed. This is a huge year for us and we’ll get to really test ourselves. We’re also really excited for our fans who will be treated to a bumper year of international rugby.

“It was a dramatically different year for us last year and we learned a lot about ourselves. This year we’ve been able to bring these lessons through into what will be a ‘normal’ year for the All Blacks, which is really, really exciting.”

With three Tests in the earlier Steinlager Series (Tonga and Fiji x two) and four Tests on their Northern Tour (against Wales, Italy, Ireland and France) later in the year, the All Blacks will play 14 Tests, their busiest year since 2017 when they played 14 Tests and two non-Test matches.

The on-sale date for tickets to the All Blacks Rugby Championship Tests as well as the Bledisloe Cup Test will be announced in due course.