Make Plans Early To Attend Two Big Rugby Tests In Wellington

Press Release – WellingtonNZ

Top-flight international rugby action returns to Wellington with the All Blacks playing two Rugby Championship matches at Sky Stadium – against Australia on 28 August and Argentina on 18 September.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent advises those intending to come to Wellington for either of the two tests to start making plans now.

“Following a disrupted year of the pandemic, Kiwi public are eager to see top level international rugby and with two matches, including one against our Aussie cousins, Wellington is the place to be.

“Tickets will be a hot item. Accommodation will also be in demand as will flights into and out of the capital. My advice is to get the test dates in your diary and start planning your itinerary.”

Mr Dent says both Wellington tests present a great opportunity for rugby fans, their whānau and friends to enjoy a long weekend in Wellington.

“The All Blacks are centre stage of course but there is plenty more happening in the city. From 12 June to 31 October Te Papa has the New Zealand exclusive Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition, which features work by the likes of Salvador Dalí, René Magritte and Marcel Duchamp.

“When Australia attempts to wrestle the Bledisloe Cup from the grasp of the ABs on 28 August, Visa Wellington on a Plate will be in full swing. The entire Wellington region will be packed with fun, innovative dining experiences.

“And then there’s everything else Wellington has to offer including loads of live entertainment, retail therapy and unique attractions such as Zealandia and the ever popular Cable Car.

“There’s definitely plenty for everyone, both locals and visitors. I urge people to start planning so they don’t miss out.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url