Last week was a week of people saying what they want (or don’t want) for Wellington.

At the City Council, people of all ages turned up to talk about the Ten Year Plan.

Several children were among the speakers who told councillors why they need connected cycleways. One suggested that the new cycleways should be called the Freedom Network. But the message didn’t seem to register with council staff, according to Regan Dooley, who was watching:

… it’s sad that before the last speaker had even finished her presentation, council officers had completed a report recommending councillors stick with the council’s preferred option (which is not the preferred option in terms of public consultation.) “Sorry kids, the accountants say we can’t afford your freedom.”

And more –

If you made a submission on WgtnCC’s long term plan you’ve wasted your time. Council officers recommend that councillors approve, wait for it… all the council’s preferred options prior to consultation. “Thanks for helping us pretend we care though.”

(This isn’t the first time that such a situation has been identified. Earlier this year, a local government expert described it as “the show’s over before we get the programme.”)

In another part of town, Benoit Pette sat through three days of hearings about Wellington Airport’s expansion plans. When it was all over, he described the “parallel universe of the airport,” and said the expansion plan is

“oblivious to so many adverse effects inflicted on the immediate community …. and future generations. Why should so many people pledge to reduce emission and change their lifestyle when others don’t care? Truly disheartening.”

Kate Green reported more details in the DomPost:

Wellington International Airport is attempting to reclassify … its newly acquired 15.6 hectares of land previously owned by the Miramar Golf Club as land which can be used for airport purposes. This is the latest instalment in a years-long saga for the airport in its plan to expand, with an increase in noise and carbon emissions facing off against the potential for growth in income and tourism … An independent commission will hear all sides of the argument to reclassify the land to allow it to be used for airport business, and make recommendations to the airport on how to proceed. But ultimately the airport, as the “requiring authority” for the area – that is, a body which makes decisions on how land is allowed to be used under the Resource Management Act (RMA) – has the final word. The Public Notice of Notice of Requirement for Designation shows the land in question would be used primarily for taxiways and parking planes. Council resource consent team leader Bill Stevens said the biggest concern for the council was noise. Expanding the airport took it closer to residents and therefore increased noise levels.

Wellington Airport has a private majority owner and is run for profit. So why is it a Requiring Authority, which gives it special powers to grant itself resource consents? It's a private business masquerading as a public good, at the expense of taxpayers and ratepayers. https://t.co/PaUaECCF1i — Tim Jones (@timjonesbooks) May 18, 2021

Benoit Pette said the message of the airport hearing seemed to be:

Residents of the eastern suburbs, prepare to apologise to the airport for living there because, you know, you are in the way of its growth…