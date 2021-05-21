Tiny Dinosaur theatre company stomping on consumerism

Press Release – Blue Flicker Productions

Fresh-faced team Tiny Dinosaur Company are bringing their brand new production Cherry Cola to the Wellington theatre scene to make us think about how we consume. Cherry Cola will run in a four-night season from 15 – 18 June at 7 pm in Studio 77, Fairlie Terrace.

Cherry Cola combines quirky energy with dark comedy and self-reflection to tell the story of Terry (Harri Hashim) and his relationship with Cherry Cola – both the drink and the puppet (puppeteer Blake Boston). Cherry Cola is a fictional soft drink brand that encapsulates the many issues surrounding consumerism and advertising that lead us to believe that such products will make us happy.

Tiny Dinosaur performer, Harri Hashim says, “Sugar is a serious addiction that needs to be discussed, and it’s incredibly relevant in New Zealand. With 30.9% of New Zealand being obese, 9.4% of which are children, then there’s a clear problem that needs addressing. This show aims to tackle the subject, asking who’s to blame, us or the product.”

In a COVID inflicted world, people are turning more than ever towards junk foods that are spiked with extreme amounts of sugar. Stuck in a lonely, lockdown reminiscent state, Terry turns to Cherry for friendship – a relationship which quickly proves to be a toxic one. Directed by Zoë Christall, Hashim and Boston bring energetic performances paired with original music and uncanny soft drink jingles to critique the perspective that junk food brands will “bring the happiness out”.

Tiny Dinosaur performer, Blake Boston says, “The sickly-sweet nature of Cherry is both charming and deeply unsettling, and when paired with the honest and excitable Terry it creates a chemistry on stage that will be hard to look away from!”

Known for their wacky Fringe Festival show, You Meet in a Tavern (a homage to Dungeons and Dragons), Tiny Dinosaur is working in collaboration with Blue Flicker Productions to bring this show to the stage. This team aims to encourage awareness of how vulnerable we can become to the intense advertising that surrounds us, particularly when we are feeling down.

