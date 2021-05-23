Car fire closes SH1 at Newlands

Wellington.Scoop

State Highway 1 was closed to southbound traffic at Newlands late this afternoon because of a vehicle fire.

The car fire, under the Newlands bridge, was reported at 4.50 and traffic was diverted on to the Newlands offramp till one lane was reopened at 5.10.

An ambulance spokesperson said that the driver of the car was taken to hospital with critical burns.

The highway wasn’t fully reopened till 6.15. By this time there were considerable delays with queues back to Churton Park.

The congestion took thirty minutes to clear.