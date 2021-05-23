Melbourne chocolate maker confirmed for Chocstock

Press Release – Chocstock

New Zealand’s first craft chocolate festival is going international with Melbourne maker Birdsnake hitting the capital for July’s Chocstock, and sweet-toothed chocolate fans are expected to snap up the limited tickets on sale from today.

Chocstock is the brainchild of Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) and The Chocolate Bar, and will be held on July 3rd in Wellington’s tastiest laneway, Eva Street, the vibrant backstreet renowned as one of the country’s top foodie havens, with special events and guided tasting sessions also on offer over the weekend.

With delicious treats in every direction, Chocstock is all about championing NZ’s local craft chocolate industry and the festival is now extending that to international makers, with Birdsnake, renowned for their cocoa artistry and philosophy of sourcing ethical cacao from the farthest-flung corners of the globe joining the party.

Eight one-hour slots will allow fans to meet the makers including Baron Hasselfhoff’s, Lucid Chocolatier, Ocho, Foundry Chocolate, Shirl & Moss, Raglan Chocolate and Flint Chocolate, and discover the origins of their favourite delicacy, as well as have the opportunity to taste a vast range of NZ’s highest quality bean-to-bar chocolate. There will also be a free chocolate bar for everyone who attends the festival.

A mecca for those with adventurous taste buds, Chocstock will also offer everything from a beer made with WCF cocoa nibs to chocolate pizza and specially created desserts. And for those who like a tipple, the unexpectedly harmonious pairing of whisky and chocolate will be explored at Hanging Ditch, while beer and chocolate will be on offer for tasting at Fortune Favours, two of Wellington’s quintessential boutique bars.

Matt Williams, General Manager of WCF, is excited to introduce people to Melbourne’s Birdsnake, who are as committed to their craft as their Kiwi counterparts.

“We’re on a mission to educate Kiwis about bean-to-bar chocolate, and why sustainability and transparency from makers matters – let’s call it a revolution. I’m excited to have industry leaders under one roof for chocolate lovers to enjoy,” says Matt Williams.

Luke Owen Smith, founder of The Chocolate Bar, says visitors to Chocstock will have an amazing time.

“’I’m so excited for people to come and meet New Zealand’s most talented chocolate makers, and to taste the incredible craft chocolate being made here. It’s guaranteed to be an eye (and mouth!) opening experience!”

Tickets for Chocstock and the Beer and Chocolate pairing sessions are available here. Tickets to the Whisky and Chocolate Pairing sessions can be purchased here.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Nestled in the heart of Eva Street (Wellington’s most sought-after foodie laneway), Wellington Chocolate factory has been lovingly handcrafting New Zealand’s finest small-batch chocolate since 2013.

New Zealand’s original, organic, bean-to-bar chocolate producer offers ‘true to the bean’ flavours, with nothing added except what matters, allowing the taste and real character of its beans to shine. Great New Zealand Chocolate that’s organic, sustainable, and contributing to a better world – Wellington Chocolate Factory sources only the highest quality beans from ethical suppliers – supporting local farmers and ensuring fair trade; creating a better world, one bean at a time.

About The Chocolate Bar

The Chocolate Bar is New Zealand’s premiere craft chocolate retailer and subscription service. Chocolate aficionado Luke Owen Smith curates monthly boxes of quality craft chocolate, as well as offering a range of gift boxes and a vast selection of bars from around the world. Craft chocolate makers are popping up all over the globe as part of the growing bean-to-bar movement and each month Luke selects the best of the best to be delivered to your door. All of the chocolate you’ll find at The Chocolate Bar is made from scratch, from the bean, using the highest quality and most ethically traded cacao in the world. Once you’ve gone craft, you can’t go back!

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url