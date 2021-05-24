WCC plans quick removal of popup cycleway

Wellington.Scoop

Within a few hours of a short popup cycleway being created this morning in Berhampore, the Wellington City Council said it would be removed. Its hard-to-believe reason: “because of safety concerns.”

Then somewhat apologetically and unconvincingly, the council said “We understand the community’s desire for more bike lanes and other infrastructure in the city to make it safer and easier for more people to cycle.”

To which a twitter reader named Pablo responded:

Who said that WCC is not quick to take action about cycleways? It just happens that removing safe cycling infrastructure is what they are ready to deliver fast, not the other way around. *sigh*

And another tweet:

The council didn’t have to spend a cent to put this in, but they’re spending money to take it out. They’re spending rates money to make people less safe.

WHAT!? It looks like @WgtnCC contractors will rip out Wellington's newest bike lane. How is THAT safe? @CyclingActionNZ @CycleAwareWgtn pic.twitter.com/ikSsSDeQPD — Patrick Morgan (@patrickmorgan) May 24, 2021

This is bizarre. @WgtnCC contractors have coned off the Berhampore bike lane, forcing people to share with busy traffic. How is that supposed to be safe? @CycleAwareWgtn pic.twitter.com/jO6h94TY5K — Patrick Morgan (@patrickmorgan) May 24, 2021