Wellington Scoop
Network

WCC plans quick removal of popup cycleway

May 24, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease

cycleway popup

Wellington.Scoop
Within a few hours of a short popup cycleway being created this morning in Berhampore, the Wellington City Council said it would be removed. Its hard-to-believe reason: “because of safety concerns.”

Then somewhat apologetically and unconvincingly, the council said “We understand the community’s desire for more bike lanes and other infrastructure in the city to make it safer and easier for more people to cycle.”

To which a twitter reader named Pablo responded:

Who said that WCC is not quick to take action about cycleways? It just happens that removing safe cycling infrastructure is what they are ready to deliver fast, not the other way around. *sigh*

And another tweet:

The council didn’t have to spend a cent to put this in, but they’re spending money to take it out. They’re spending rates money to make people less safe.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: