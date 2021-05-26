50,000 covid vaccinations in three months

Wellington.Scoop

There’s been a low-key start to vaccinations in the Wellington region. Today the Capital and Coast District Health Board and the Hutt Valley District Health Board each thanked their staff for helping to deliver 50,000 doses of the covid vaccine in the region in the last three months.

Vaccinations began last week for Pacific people in Lower Hutt – with a “Pacific Festival Vaccination Day.”

RNZ reported that CCDHB had decided to lower the age from 65 to 55 for vaccinating Maori and Pacifika people and their households. More than 160 people were booked for vaccinations on the first day. There’ve been no progress reports since then, but a total figure of more than 5000 was mentioned.

A few days later, vaccinations began at a clinic in Porirua.

Further outreach days were planned, with clinics to be open at different times and on different days to accommodate working people and those with other responsibilities.

A month earlier, on April 23, vaccinations began at aged-care residential homes. The first person to receive a jab was a 101 year old woman on the Kapiti coast.

There’s been no more information on progress at residential homes since the April 23 report, which said residents and staff were to receive their first dose by the middle of May. The announcement expressed satisfaction with progress:

“The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for Groups 1 and 2 has gone very well across our regions thanks, in large part, to our partnerships with our local PHOs,” said Hutt Valley DHB and Capital & Coast DHB director of Strategy, Planning & Performance Rachel Haggerty, who is overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. “We’re very pleased to be on track with our vaccination programme. It is clear that the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect against COVID-19, and it is great to be able to vaccinate aged residential care residents – many of whom are vulnerable and frail – and keep them safe.”

We are all guaranteed free vaccination.

But when? Here’s the latest on the covid website:

Getting vaccinated in Wellington, Porirua, the Hutt Valley and Kāpiti. We have begun vaccinating our Group 3 priority population. We will be vaccinating people in Group 3 over the next few months. You do not need to do anything at the moment. When it is your turn to book your appointment, we will let you know. We will contact most people through their GP. This could be through a text message, your GP’s online system, by email, letter or phone call. You could also be invited to book an appointment by a Māori or Pacific health provider, a community or faith leader, or from a disability organisation. You will be able to get your vaccination at the clinic that is the most convenient to you – near your home or work.