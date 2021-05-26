Ignoring two votes for a shared path

by Benoit Pette

Sometimes, out of the blue, a thought pops out of nowhere. Early in April, it occurred to me we hadn’t seen any progress on one of the Innovative Streets projects supported by the Wellington City Council – the one between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay.

The project was about creating a trial shared path along Massey Road, with a one-way lane dedicated to cars, and another one for active transport. It was born out of the significant number of people who enjoyed that stretch of road during lockdown, something locals were keen to cement into the Miramar landscape. This project had been voted for shortly after lockdown, then cancelled, then voted for again. Surely, we ought to see some shovels in the area? So I took to Twitter to ask for an update.

My tweet didn’t receive a reply from the City Council, but I got the opportunity to discuss it with Councillor O’Neil, and she informed me the project had been cancelled, again, to her great disappointment. The reasons weren’t clear though, and we both went on trying to get more information. The response came mid-April via two emails from the Innovating Streets team. The first one was sent to Sarah Free:

“These past few months have seen us try and learn from different street activations as part of the Waka Kotahi Innovating Streets projects. We have had three well-supported pop-ups operating in Newtown and the central city, and we have started talking with the Brooklyn Community about trying out an uphill cycle route up Brooklyn Road. Next on our plan is Wilson Street in Newtown, and Massey Road. We’re pleased to let you know that we are gearing up for Wilson Street off the back of the popular pop-up outside Black Coffee. We have, however, had a slight change of plan with Massey Road. We’ve had to rethink the timing of Massey Road given the bigger picture of Shelly Bay Road and the benefits of looking at Te Motu Kairangi as a whole rather than push ahead with a temporary change in just one section. Through the innovating streets programme we have a funding window that closes at the end of June and we think the area deserves and needs a more considered approach than we could give it in the remaining two months before the end of June. It’s an area of huge interest and importance given the almost complete cycleway around from Evans Bay, and we know we will soon be talking with communities about options for Shelly Bay Road and Massey Road. We’ll keep you updated as things progress.”

On the same day, EMPI, an ardent supporter of this plan, received a similar email. This was a huge disappointment. It is clear that Councillors have been presented with a fait-accompli: despite them voting twice in favour of the project, City Council Officers have decided to ignore the vote and have come up with a different plan. This was a reminder of another occasion where a decision of the community had been overturned by the Planning for Growth team.

In the case of the shared path on Massey Road, it was only because a member of the public asked the question that Eastern Councillors enquired about the project. And it was only after their enquiry that they found out the Innovating Streets team had moved on, without notifying councillors or the community.

Talk about democracy.

Moreover, the argument about considering the whole area is very rich coming from the City Council – there is already an initiative to create a coherent future for the peninsula which is called the Miramar Masterplan. Its last draft is on the City Council website and is dated 5th of December … 2016 (despite numerous attempts from the community to get this initiative completed).

This Masterplan is to be added to the stalled project in the East. In 2018, the then-Mayor Justin Lester announced the creation of the long-awaited Regional Park up Mount Crawford. When I asked the City Council if there was any progress, the response came from Mr Lester directly:

Funding was provided in Govt and local budgets; agreements were in place; and physical works had commenced. It can't be far away. Worth asking your local councillors. — Justin Lester (@justin_lester) April 3, 2021

Sadly, not a single shovel has even turned up North of the Peninsula, for a project that was funded, agreed on, more than two years ago. It is very frustrating to see these great initiatives, supported by the local community, not receiving the attention they deserve.

To date, there is no plan to progress the shared path around the northern end of the Miramar Peninsula. After Shelly Bay (the development), Shelly Bay (the road), the Masterplan and the Regional Park, it is difficult not to feel let down by the City Council or to experience first-hand how dysfunctional it can be.

Soon, the community will be consulted on a pedestrian crossing over Cobham Drive: how will it go this time?

Benoit Pette writes the Inside Wellington blog, where this article was first published.