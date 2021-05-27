Press Release – Grant Hislop

New Zealand Music Industry stalwart Andrew Featherstone has done his time having recorded and promoted hundreds of up and coming rock acts over the past 30 years as label, studio and Battle of the Bands competition owner.

What many don’t know about Featherstone is that he’s a songwriter and bass player in his own right, one who’s had his fair share of close calls in the success stakes. His most recent project “The After” with debut single “Clear to Me” is creating the most interest in his career to date.

Having been signed to MCA/Universal last year, Grammy nominated producer Steve James (Weta, Sex Pistols, Mental as Anything, Ginger Baker, Monty Python), was recruited and a single recorded.

The recording features some familiar faces such as Eddie Raynor (Split Enz, Crowded House, ENZO) on keys and Brendan Thomas (Brendan Thomas and the Vibes) on guitar.

New Zealand radio and television is lapping up the Pink Floyd Esque track and the band are taking the opportunity to put the band through its paces and connect with audiences with a winter blast tour of the country. Touring at such an early time in the band’s career has been made possible with the help of the Aotearoa Touring Programme.

Band members on this tour have been drawn from Auckland, Wellington and Invercargill, each sporting vast international touring experience.

May 27th : Valhalla : Wellington

May 29th : A Rolling Stone : Christchurch

June 4th : Biddy Mulligans : Hamilton

June 5th : Anthology Lounge : Auckland

Video for “Clear to Me”

NZ Music Charts recent ONES TO WATCH:

Tickets from Eventfinda: https://www.facebook.com/TheafterNZ/ https://www.instagram.com/ TheafterNZ/

