Last-minute changes proposed, before WCC makes decision on rates increase

The Wellington City Council, facing major decisions today on the long term plan and the rates increase, has received last-minute proposals from Mayor Andy Foster.

In the DomPost, Tom Hunt reports

Andy Foster faces a call to delay a vote on his long term plan after sending out a “dog’s breakfast” of changes at 1.25am on the morning of his big vote. Condemnation has come from the left and right of council after Foster wrangled cuts into his plan, in an effort to bring the city’s proposed rates increase down from 15.99 per cent to the 13.5 per cent, the figure the council initially settled on.

In the NZHerald, Georgina Campbell reports that Councillors Diane Calvert and Jill Day have criticised the mayor’s last minute proposals:

Foster responded to both councillors saying all the issues have been pre-signalled, well canvassed and were familiar to everyone. “All I am doing is formatting everything to make for an efficient meeting and reduce the number of amendments”.

The mayor’s last-minute attempt to reduce the 16 per cent rates increase follows criticism from four councillors who said it had come completely out of the blue.

Cr Fitzsimons said changing the figure after consulting made a mockery of the process.