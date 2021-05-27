Wellington Scoop
APRA revokes music award to Thomas Oliver

Report from RNZ
The organisation behind the country’s top music awards the Silver Scrolls has revoked an award presented to Wellington musician Thomas Oliver.

Singer-songwriter Oliver has admitted grabbing a woman by the neck after a music awards show four years ago.

APRA awarded him a Silver Scroll in 2016, but has just released a statement saying it would be revoked and his name removed from the award records and trophy.

“This is a matter that we have taken seriously and considered deeply. Our position in relation to matters of safety, sexual harm and harassment is clear, we have no tolerance of it,” said APRA head of New Zealand operations Anthony Healey.

APRA said it acknowledged Oliver’s admission and apology, and supported his pursuit of rehabilitation.

