Keeping, not demolishing, the Civic Square buildings

by Ben Schrader

When I attended the recent Civic Trust seminar about the future of Te Ngākau Civic Square, the thing that surprised me the most was hearing the renowned architect Gordon Moller call for the retention and adaptive reuse of the Municipal Office Building (MOB) and Civic Administration Building (CAB) rather than have them demolished – as seems likely.

The reason I was so surprised is that New Zealand architects have more often promoted the rebuilding of cities rather than their preservation – think former mayor Michael Fowler.

Did Moller’s view signal a sea change within the profession, I wondered. That the profession now awards prizes for the restoration or adaptive re-use of old buildings suggests it is.

Another factor driving change is the growing realisation that the key to reducing carbon emissions in the building industry is to repurpose old buildings, rather than constructing new ones.

International research shows that the building industry produces nearly 40 percent of all greenhouse gases. Most new buildings erected in the present are built for a 50-year lifespan, meaning they will not survive long enough to repay the amount they cost in carbon to construct. Conversely, preserving older buildings contributes to climate change solutions by storing energy (or embodied energy).

As the American architect and sustainability expert Carl Elefante famously put it: ‘We cannot build our way to sustainability; we must conserve our way to it’.

New Zealand architects are increasingly recognising this and some practices like Jasmax are beginning to specialise in the adaptive re-use of old buildings – here is an interesting interview on the issue.

In light of this, every consideration should be given to Moller’s call to retain the Municipal Office Building and the Civic Administration Building.