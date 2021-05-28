Spending more, but bringing down the rates increase

Wellington.Scoop

A week ago we were told the rates increase needed to go up from 13.5 per cent to almost 16 per cent. Yet at the end of yesterday’s council meeting – after increased spending on cycleways was enthusiastically approved – the rates increase went back down to 13.5 per cent.

The need for a 15.9 per cent rates increase was announced by Mayor Andy Foster at the start of the week. He said he would be putting it to the council at its meeting on Thursday.

Councillors said they didnt support the extra increase.

But then on Thursday they voted for extra spending – including the most expensive cycleway option which will cost $226m over the next ten years.

How did they increase spending but also bring down the rates increase to the 13.5 per cent that’s been around since April?

The council hasn’t given any explanation. In fact the council’s communications people havent even announced yesterday’s agreement on the rates increase.

But Georgina Campbell has explained in the NZ Herald

In response to the additions to the budget, cost savings were subsequently found to get the rates increase back down to 13.5 per cent. This was done through measures including organisational savings, removing the Building Resilience Fund, and the extension of Covid-19 debt repayments and weathertight homes repayments. The extra spending on cycleways will affect rates in the outer years of the plan, but has little impact on the incoming year.

Council staff had wanted Option 3. Public submissions favoured the more costly Option 4. Councillors accepted the public’s opinion. Option 4 will allocate $226m to build and improve cycleways around the city over the next ten years, a rise from the $120m previously agreed. But the increase in rates will stay at 13.5 per cent.