Campaigners welcome decision for network of cycleways

Wellington cycle campaigners have welcomed today’s decision by the city council to spend $224million on cycleways over the next ten years. “I’m overjoyed,” said Cycle Wellington spokesperson Patrick Morgan.

“The people have spoken, and our Council is taking action.”

“Our dream for a connected network of attractive cycle lanes within ten years is becoming real.”

He says bike lanes are climate action.

“Full credit to the Wellington Council for following up their climate emergency declaration with a commitment to make our streets bike-friendly.”

“Lots of people in Wellington want to cycle, but need protection on busy streets.”