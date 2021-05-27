Wellington Scoop
Network

Campaigners welcome decision for network of cycleways

May 27, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
Wellington cycle campaigners have welcomed today’s decision by the city council to spend $224million on cycleways over the next ten years. “I’m overjoyed,” said Cycle Wellington spokesperson Patrick Morgan.

“The people have spoken, and our Council is taking action.”

“Our dream for a connected network of attractive cycle lanes within ten years is becoming real.”

He says bike lanes are climate action.

“Full credit to the Wellington Council for following up their climate emergency declaration with a commitment to make our streets bike-friendly.”

“Lots of people in Wellington want to cycle, but need protection on busy streets.”

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: