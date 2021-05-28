Metlink cancels 58 buses during peak morning travel time
Wellington.Scoop
Was it a record number of bus cancellations this morning? The Metlink twitter account shows a total of 58 buses were cancelled during the three peak hours.
On April 1, when Metlink reported a total of 70 cancellations in 24 hours, it said this was “not good enough.”
“We’re working with NZ Bus on how they will address this situation. It is very disappointing and everyone is working to try to remedy the situation,” said Metlink’s Scott Gallacher.
That was almost two months ago. They evidently have not been working hard enough.
A few days earlier, the Regional Council’s Roger Blakeley gave reasons for so many cancelled buses during March, and said Metlink management were working on a daily basis with bus companies to try to help them reduce the number of cancellations.
The “daily basis” efforts don’t seem to be showing any success.
What excuses will they be giving for this morning’s cancellations?
May 24: Took an hour to get to work, and I ended up walking in the torrential rain because buses were either chock full and didn’t stop or cancelled. [via twitter]
No matter how many complaints are made to Metlink, how much we message the Regional Council and how much WCC claims no fault (despite the city completely falling apart without the buses) – nothing gets sorted. [via twitter]
With the Union rejecting NZBus’s latest “offer” last week, this situation is only going to get worse.
But Joey, they’re spending an eye watering amount on cycle paths! Time to join the revolution.
Remember that NZ Bus drivers rejecting the company’s offer has no influence on Transurban’s cancelled services and their ongoing driver shortage, a completely separate company.
Alan, I’m not sure what this has to do with bus cancellations, but what you call the “eye watering amount” budgeted for cycleways comes to only $22.6 million per year, assuming it actually happens as announced. And yet $40 million is apparently earmarked just for the redevelopment of Frank Kitts Park which most people agree needs no redevelopment at all. And let’s not look too deeply into the potential ‘black hole’ that is the proposed Civic Square redevelopment.
So why the tendency to blame cycleways for every problem from cancelled buses to leaking sewer-pipes, in the light of all the other money-splashing going on.
Between the owners of NZ Bus and Tranzurban, it’s a wonder Wellington has a public transport (bus) service at all. Hardly surprising that bus drivers are thinking about their own welfare rather than work the rosters they are set for the pay they are given.
As a bus user I will definitely be inconvenienced if the drivers strike. If they do (because the owners are digging in their heels) it will be up to us to support the drivers.