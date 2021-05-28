Metlink cancels 58 buses during peak morning travel time

Wellington.Scoop

Was it a record number of bus cancellations this morning? The Metlink twitter account shows a total of 58 buses were cancelled during the three peak hours.

On April 1, when Metlink reported a total of 70 cancellations in 24 hours, it said this was “not good enough.”

“We’re working with NZ Bus on how they will address this situation. It is very disappointing and everyone is working to try to remedy the situation,” said Metlink’s Scott Gallacher.

That was almost two months ago. They evidently have not been working hard enough.

A few days earlier, the Regional Council’s Roger Blakeley gave reasons for so many cancelled buses during March, and said Metlink management were working on a daily basis with bus companies to try to help them reduce the number of cancellations.

The “daily basis” efforts don’t seem to be showing any success.

What excuses will they be giving for this morning’s cancellations?