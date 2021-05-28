Hutt partnership launches plan for safe and affordable homes

News from Hutt City Council

Takai Here Tāngata has been announced as the name of the first housing development driven by an innovative housing partnership between Hutt City Council, Kahungunu Whānau Services, Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa, and Council-controlled organisation Urban Plus Limited.

The name, gifted by Te Āti Awa, was announced by Meka Whaitiri at a dawn ceremony today at the site of the new housing development in Taita.

Kura Moeahu, Chair of Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa, says the name Takai Here Tāngata speaks to the binding together of people to a place. “Takai Here Tāngata is significant and represents our hopes for the future where all our people will have a safe and healthy place to live and thrive. Very soon these homes will be completed and whānau will have a place to call home. That will be another proud day for Te Āti Awa and all involved in making this happen”.

The partnership – He Herenga Kura, He Herenga Tangata, He Herenga Whenua – between Hutt City Council, Kahungunu Whānau Services, Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa, and Council-owned organisation, Urban Plus Limited is the first of its kind in the country and sets out a framework for building and delivering warm, safe and affordable homes for those in desperate need.

“With 19 homes being built over the next 10 months, Takai Here Tāngata is a great example of how collaboration can deliver positive community outcomes,” says Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry. “People in our city are experiencing homelessness, overcrowding, and damp homes – and it’s projects like these that make a real difference to people’s lives. I’m excited by what our partnership will continue to do together to ensure we’re helping those who need it most.”

Urban Plus Ltd Director Pamela Bell says UPL is proud to be partnering with Hutt City Council, Mana Whenua and one of the first Māori Community Housing Providers in the Wellington region – Kahungunu Whānau Services. “The Takai Here Tāngata community housing development reflects UPL’s new strategic direction to enable more housing outcomes for those most in need. In delivering these beautiful new homes, UPL is also committed to upholding our environmental obligations and building all homes to the Homestar-6 environmental standard.”

Peggy Luke-Ngaheke, Chair of Kahungunu Whānau Services, says a key aim of the partnership is to provide pathways for whānau into permanent home-ownership over time. “We need to achieve positive solutions for our people and this housing initiative will do exactly that. Takai Here Tāngata will also sit alongside our Tāhuhu Oranga initiative, which is about wrapping the necessary supports around whānau with the intent of transitioning from homelessness through to housing permanency.”