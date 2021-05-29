Why demolition should be stopped

by Helene Ritchie

Last Thursday, I once again entered the City Council halls of power. But these were no longer the Town Hall Council Chambers that I first entered as a 32-year-old mother of two pre-schoolers, which oozed decades of mana, with leather chairs and a high backed carved wooden ‘throne’ for the mayor with his mace, which was carried in with ceremonial pomp.

The mace is all that remains today.

Instead, on Thursday I stepped into a hard-to-find office space on the Terrace – a characterless, impersonal room with a low ceiling, and one without any hint of civic presence.

I was speaking at the most important Council meeting of the decade – the finalisation of the budget for the Ten Year Plan, not only expenditure but also rates increases. I begged the mayor and councillors to delay their decisions to demolish the two key civic office buildings in Te Ngakau the Civic Precinct, and not to sell the public land to their preferred developer.

A gentleman who humbly described himself as a ratepayer of 45 years preceded me. He left out the fact that he had been a highly esteemed United Nations Ambassador, and a senior public servant. He begged for rates relief on behalf of many in despair, asked the council to defer decisions, to cut unnecessary expenditure, and to work collaboratively. And he was opposed to demolition of the MOB and CAB buildings.

My in-depth arguments against demolition had been carefully researched. I quoted Gordon Moller ONZM, one of the three key architects we appointed to design and build the civic centre when I chaired the project. He has said:

“ This (demolition) is a huge mistake”

“This is a backward step”

“Both of these buildings are fixable.”

I told the Council why I also oppose demolition:

• Negates in law the civic centre precinct heritage listing on the District Scheme.

• Costs staff time and legal costs to apply for a resource consent to overthrow the heritage listing – plus a likely Court case and appeal.

• Leaves our civic centre ‘moribund’ for many more years.

• Threatens the core of the civic centre – its civic nature, with council staff continuing in their dysfunctional siloed way, scattered and paying leases to other entities all over Wellington.

• Destroys the architectural heritage in the heart of the Capital.

• Destroys the urban ‘marae’ that Te Ngakau was always intended to be and had become.

• Brings heavy trucks in and out of the heart of our city (either a major disruption during the day or disrupting the sleep of surrounding neighbours).

• Fills our landfill.

There has been no significant Council debate about the Civic Precinct. Yet privatisation of some of its public land would be against the public interest. Separate titling would show disrespect to our councillor ancestors, our tupuna, who had the foresight to amalgamate the titles and the land into one civic precinct for the Capital and future generations.

I asked the mayor and councillors to defer their decision to demolish so that they could properly focus on how best to re-use these two buildings – neither of which is earthquake prone.

I asked them to pay more than lip service to zero carbon, and waste management laws and policies, and to seek carbon cost advice from Andrew Eagles CEO of the Green Building Council, and others, and how best to repurpose these buildings, strengthen if necessary and keep carbon and financial costs down. I gave them the example of Jasmax Architects and their refurbishment of the 50 year old Old Human Sciences Building of Auckland University.

I pleaded against privatisation of this, precious land in the heart of our city.

But the mayor and councillors did not seem to care. They were distracted by the 1.25 a.m. email of amendments from ‘last-minute Andy’ the night before. By then, Councillor Calvert had labelled this “a Dog’s Breakfast”, another name for what Councillor Fitzsimons’ small child had called the ‘Silly Council’.

It had felt a bit like that. They did not seem to be listening even when I pointed out that they should be ‘kaitiaki’, stewards of this taonga, and that their demolition path would leave behind a legacy of negligence and neglect.

Indeed the mayor, within a few minutes of my presentation, had decided that he knew best, without advice from professional experts or even his councillor colleagues. He said, referring to my presentation as “one from a former colleague”, but not reflecting a truth, “this (demolition) is what the public want and the officers (non expert) have advised.”

I don’t know (nor did he), what the other 14 councillors were thinking.

Is it too late?

It seems so. The Council has emptied the buildings, has resolved to demolish the MOB, and has signalled its intention to fight its ratepayers using rates funds by allocating $750,000 to prepare to apply for a resource consent to demolish.

However, the final vote on this and the LTP, is not for a month, on June 30.

What can we still do to put the brakes on the bulldozers? Anything?

Helene Ritchie was chair of the Civic Centre Project; she is a former deputy mayor and was a civic centre neighbour for almost two decades.

