Spending our money, randomly

by PCGM

We’re barely past the halfway mark of the current iteration of the Wellington City Council and the hits just keep on coming.

From the convention centre we can’t say no to, via the central library doomed to be the site of eternal political wrangling, past the geyser of broken wastewater pipes to the recent announcement that the city’s cycleways will be paved with gold, it’s hard to think of a council with as much enthusiasm for making a mess of things as this one. Unfortunately for us, the WCC is turning itself into a textbook case of poor civic governance and failed leadership, fuelled by a skyrocketing rates bill.

The latest display of random behaviour was a sight to behold. The machinations of the 10 year Long Term Plan had been grinding away with submissions and all the excitement of public consultation, yet at 1:40am on the morning of the meeting Mayor Foster had a brainwave and came up with new ideas to add to the financial morass. Then when the day-long meeting began, the bulk of councillors rejected the $120m spend on cycleways which they had approved a few months earlier, and instead happily voted for the maximum option of $226m for cycleways. Let’s call it a quarter of a billion dollars by the time all the cost overruns are counted.

Given the state of the city’s sewerage infrastructure, I’m quite surprised the century-old pipes didn’t fountain up from the middle of the roads and start singing dirges of doom at such decisions by our councillors.

And then they applauded themselves.

There aren’t many occasions when Wellington city councillors applaud themselves for a job well done, but it always seems to be when they spend money rather than when they save it. Ratepayers should note this behaviour when the next rates demand lands in the letterbox (or the in box), and consider whether there is a correlation between the applause and the number of extra dollars being demanded.

Now, no-one is averse to spending a dollar to achieve a civic outcome – the challenge for the capital is the council’s predilection for spending without achieving anything of note. And a big part of the problem is the leadership and decision making style of Mayor Foster.

Let’s use the gold-plated cycleway upgrade as an example.

Now, at about this point the cycle advocates (a remarkably vocal and effective group) will cry from the rooftops that it’s money well spent, and point out how much is regularly doled out for roads, and the number of preventable cycle deaths and other such worthy statements. So let’s just take all that as read, and assume every single one of those quarter of a billion dollars is entirely and completely justified. But yet, the way the decision was made smacks of ineptitude.

Mayor Foster appears to have a well-trodden path for decision-making, which – being charitable here – does seem somewhat unique. It goes like this:

– A problem arises and a number of options are available, none of which can be decided on a whim – and Mayor Foster goes to quite some trouble to tell us the alternatives must be properly considered.

– The council then fires up the high-powered Consultation Engine™ in the WCC basement, which chugs to life and is soon churning out leaflets and Facebook ads and online surveys asking for our views about the various important and pressing alternatives.

– The resulting flood (or sometimes trickle) of responses is fed back into the Consultation Engine™ and fully-digested options are spat out onto the council table, where debates and political wrangling and cynical horse-trading takes place.

– During the debates and horse-trading, varying groups of varying effectiveness lobby their councillors and meet with each other and opine in the media and rant (and counter-rant) onto Facebook, and throughout it all some sort of majority starts to emerge for whatever the grand plan should be.

– And just before the debate reaches a head and a vote is held … Andy comes up with different ideas and extra costs.

Such new and sometimes bizarre proposals surface like a phantasm in the night. It could be, for instance, a brainwave to suddenly put a whole pile of extra commercial floors on the rebuilt library. Or maybe a crashing realisation that $52 million might solve the cycleways problem. Whatever it is, it has to be acted on right now, and it’s better than all the other ideas that have been tabled and discussed and ruminated upon by the labouring Consultation Engine™. All that stuff is in danger of being thrown out the window because … well, because Andy changed his mind.

Those of us who have been around a while know how this works, of course. Mayor Foster has been randomly changing his mind about things since well before he was Mayor Foster – the most notable example being the Basin Reserve flyover, when Andy went from complete opposition to stalwart supporter during one lunch hour – to the immense surprise of everyone but him.

Back then, Andy was just one vote around the table, so chaotic decision making was merely a speed-bump in the process. But these days he’s the Mayor.

There are plenty of challenges for Wellington, ranging from the immediate (bursting pipes) to the long-term (climate change). The solution to none of these things lies in a midnight brainwave/brain explosion (whatever) in Andy Foster’s head which needs to be dumped on councillors in an email in the small hours of the morning.

Cities need strategies and long-term visions and a clear sense of where we’re going. And – as is now apparent to everyone in Wellington, if not everyone around the council table – we can’t flip-flop our way to either local sustainability or global success, no matter what Andy Foster thinks.

We need decisiveness, not chaos and random changes of direction. And we also need councillors to stop enabling Andy’s erratic behaviour and to draw a line under midnight emails and handbrake turns on things that have been consulted on and upon which the majority of the city can agree.

Because while the chaos continues, the city falls apart. The library is closed and unlikely to open this decade, Civic Square is a wasteland, and all the road cones and wire fencing from Christchurch’s earthquake have seemingly been redeployed to prevent us falling into the pits of despair that have opened up in the wastewater network. Walking around the CBD is an obstacle course – not for the good reason that new things are being built, but for the bad reason that our infrastructure is falling to pieces as we watch.

This is not the way we want the capital to be. This is not Absolutely Positively Wellington. This is not the coolest little capital in the world. This is mismanagement.