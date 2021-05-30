Politician criticises KCDC subsidies to Air Chathams

Opinion – Guy Burns

‘I find news that Kapiti Coast District Council has handed over $1,500,000 of ratepayers’ money to Air Chathams disturbing and worrying’ states Guy Burns, Deputy Chair of the Paraparaumu Raumati Community Board.

‘Last year a Council loan of $500,000 was made along with cash subsidy of $50,000. Also, there have been payments close to $500,000 a year, for two years, to cover an airfield flight information service.

‘Council should stick to providing core services and focus on keeping rates down (nearly 7 percent this year). I find it hard to believe that Council has chosen become a subsidiser of private enterprise and have asked KCDC’s Chief Executive for an explanation.

‘I would have thought Council would have learned not to use ratepayers money unwisely, as a similar situation occurred in 2012 when Kapiti Coast District Council lost over one million dollars of ratepayers’ money supporting the Clean Technology Trust in Otaki.

Guy Burns is Deputy Chair Raumati Paraparaumu Community Board

