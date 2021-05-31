Keeping our character

by Felicity Wong

The Wellington City Council will be adopting the Final Spatial Plan (outlining new height and zoning plans for Wellington) on 24 June. It will be a policy document to inform the preparation of Wellington’s new Draft District Plan.

The Draft District Plan will have more detailed planning rules and is due to be released in October for further public consultation. After that “non-statutory” stage, a second Draft will be put out early next year (in a “statutory process”).

The Council aims to have its “Proposed District Plan” (a further statutory document) adopted in August next year.

Consultation organised by the Council earlier focused on online and social media which reached only a segment of the public.

Historic Places Wellington was very active providing information and news about the Spatial Plan process. So it was good that many residents who care about the inner/heritage suburbs (Thorndon, Mt Victoria, Mt Cook, Newtown & Berhampore) made submissions late last year.

I understand that some changes are being made as a result, including to increase the areas of “Character” protection. But at the same time, council staff propose to remove the Character design “overlay” currently in place for the whole of the inner/heritage suburbs. It is also planned to raise the height of buildings allowed in those suburbs to 4 or 6 storeys. The Council calls that “medium density”.

HPW is worried about allowing destruction of old houses which are currently protected by the requirement to obtain a resource consent to demolish pre-1930 buildings in those areas. Removing the demolition rule protection is likely to lead to big changes and loss of character and heritage. It will significantly change the city.

If the Council’s plan goes ahead, less than half the areas now covered by the demolition rule will remain protected by it. The Council calls those new areas “Character Precincts”.

In the other half, houses could be demolished as of right, although the Chief Planner (Liam Hodgetts) is trying to reassure folk that there will still be general requirements for well-designed new builds.

My view is the demolition rule should remain across the whole suburbs. But some councillors are very much opposed to anything that will diminish the deregulation of height limits (“upzoning”).

The demolition rule is a process protection which underpins good decision making.

My underlying concern is heritage destruction without pause for thought and good process. We must make sure we ask to get listed any specific buildings, particularly where they are proposed to come out of character protection (Character Precincts) in inner suburbs,or elsewhere.

If you would like to read our recent submissions on the Long Term Plan and the Wellington City Council’s draft Arts Policy see our website’s Advocacy page.

Felicity Wong is chair of Historic Places Wellington.

December: Talking about the draft spatial plan.