Slow progress with covid vaccinations

June 1, 2021Health, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease1 comment

covid doses 25 May

There’s been no update on progress with covid vaccinations in the Wellington region since the figures above were released on Wednesday last week.

At that time, CCDHB and HVDHB thanked its staff for helping to deliver 50,000 vaccinations in three months.

The “Vaccinate Wellington” website says today:

We will be vaccinating people in Group 3 over the next few months. You do not need to do anything at the moment. When it is your turn to book your appointment, we will let you know. We will contact most people through their GP. This could be through a text message, your GP’s online system, by email, letter or phone call.

Another page on the same website says Group 3 is “now vaccinating,” but no information is provided.

1 comment:

  1. Greenwelly, 1. June 2021, 12:39

    COVID vaccination updates are only issued once a week (on Wednesday) so you won’t get any new info on the rollout till tomorrow…

     

