Slow progress with covid vaccinations

Wellington.Scoop

There’s been no update on progress with covid vaccinations in the Wellington region since the figures above were released on Wednesday last week.

At that time, CCDHB and HVDHB thanked its staff for helping to deliver 50,000 vaccinations in three months.

The “Vaccinate Wellington” website says today:

We will be vaccinating people in Group 3 over the next few months. You do not need to do anything at the moment. When it is your turn to book your appointment, we will let you know. We will contact most people through their GP. This could be through a text message, your GP’s online system, by email, letter or phone call.

@CCDHB Your website says you’ll be vaccinating people in Group 3 against COVID in the next few MONTHS! Govt site defines Group 3 as “people at risk of getting very sick from COVID.” Why is your DHB so far behind others? #whyarewewaiting? — Elizabeth Kerr (@ElizabethxKerr) May 31, 2021

Another page on the same website says Group 3 is “now vaccinating,” but no information is provided.

Chris Bishop criticises slow vaccine rollout, quotes OECD

Wainuiomata marae becomes vaccination clinic

May 19: Pacific Vaccination Festival Day

May 22: Vaccinations begin at new health clinic in Porirua