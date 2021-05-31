Sensory experience at Pātaka installation

News from Pātaka

If you love cinema, dance, music and theatre, come and savour them all at once in the senses-awakening Where Memories Sleep, currently showing at Pātaka, which comes with live shows.

The installation is a stunning cine-dance music production exploring the imagined Antarctic legend of Aurora, created by photographer and video artist Jason O’Hara and musician Warren Maxwell (Trinity Roots, Little Bushman). The work is the result of a 2016 trip to Scott Base where the pair captured a wealth of images and sound recordings.

Blending O’Hara’s images with Maxwell’s soundscapes, the artists have created a large-scale sensory experience which hopes to connect Kiwis to the scientific world of Antarctica.

“There’s a symbiotic relationship between the dancers and the sounds from Antarctica. The music is organic, from nature; like the actual sounds the seals make on the ice,” Maxwell said.

The high point of this exhibition’s programme will be special live performances with a cast of dancers bringing this immersive experience to life. With only 30 tickets per show you’ll need to book early to be sure of getting a spot.

The live shows feature five of Wellington’s best contemporary dancers – Zaniah Fae, Joesph Tunupopo, Trent Omeri, Montell Nickel and Ooshcon Masseurs (the latter choreographed the work). Each dancer performs multiple roles and is accompanied by Maxwell’s original score inspired by his recordings on the ice.

Both O’Hara and Maxwell teach at Massey University College of Creative Arts and they share a passion for encouraging and mentoring young people. This ethos can be seen in the outstanding young dancers and production creatives they have included in their team to bring their vision to life.

Entry is free for the exhibition, and it runs until 11 July. Live performances: 30 June, and 1, 2, 3 July – 7.30pm at Pātaka. Tickets $20.

To find out more or purchase tickets to the live performances, visit https://pataka.org.nz/whats/events/where-memories-sleep/

