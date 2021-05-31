180 works of surrealist art at Te Papa

Wellington.Scoop

Te Papa is inviting visitors to enter the marvellous world of surrealism, with extraordinary artworks by Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Marcel Duchamp, Leonora Carrington, Man Ray, and more.

In this exhibition, from the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in the Netherlands, there are 180 surrealist works, from paintings and photographs to books, sculpture, and film. This world-class collection spans the 1910s to 1960s.

Surrealism launched in Paris in 1924 – playful, provocative, shocking. It wanted to open up a new kind of reality, and quickly took the world by storm.

The exhibition opening at Te Papa on 12 June includes some of Salvador Dalí’s most important paintings and sculpture. Visitors can explore the layers of his masterpiece Impressions of Africa in an immersive digital projection, see his sensuous Mae West Lips Sofa, and watch extracts from his sensational film The Golden Age, which caused a riot at its first screening in 1930s Paris.

Hear the anarchic chaos of the Cabaret Voltaire – where dada, the forerunner to surrealism, first emerged. Step inside a René Magritte painting. Record one of your dreams to add to our archive, inspired by the original Bureau of Surrealist Research.