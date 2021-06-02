No detours: Fatal crash closes SH1 at Manakau for more than 4 hours

Wellington.Scoop

A fatal crash closed State Highway 1 at Manakau for more than four hours this morning. There were no detours.

The DomPost reports that a motorcyclist and pillion passenger died after the crash.

NZTA said the crash was reported at 6am.

The main road was closed south of Kuku Beach Road.

At 9.00, the road was still closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

There was a lengthy buildup of traffic, with queues back to Levin.

The road reopened at 10.00 under stop-go controls, and then fully reopened at 10.30.