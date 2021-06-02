Covid vaccinations 9% ahead of target – more vaccines arrive in NZ

Report from RNZ

New Zealand is beating its vaccination targets, said the Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall today, when she gave the weekly update on the vaccination programme with Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

Some 668,115 total vaccine doses had been administered by midnight last night, she said, with more than 104,000 doses administered in the past week and more than 19,000 yesterday. She said it was the biggest week of vaccinations so far.

“Friday was our biggest day of vaccinations to date, with 20,015 vaccine doses administered. Within that, more than 235,600 people have received their second dose.”

Overall New Zealand was 9 percent ahead of its vaccination plan, she said. A further delivery of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday meant the country had received 971,100 doses, enough to fully vaccinate more than 485,500 people, she said.

Saturday was the deadline that all MIQ workers were set to be vaccinated. Verrall said the proportion that were fully vaccinated was close to 95 percent.

Bloomfield said it was encouraging to see the rollout go ahead of schedule. He said vaccine stocks sat at 216,000, with another 49,000 due to arrive in the coming week.

With winter coming up, he said people might mistake symptoms like a cough, muscle aches for a cold, and so people should call the healthline and get advice about getting a test. “It’s super unlikely that your symptoms will be due to Covid – until it isn’t,” he said, adding that the best protection was to get everyone vaccinated.

Authorities will be reviewing the pause on quarantine-free travel to Victoria tomorrow.

In Victoria, officials are strongly considering extending the seven-day lockdown due to end at 11.59 on Thursday amid growing fears about rapid transmission in settings never seen before.

Bloomfield warned that the spread of the ‘Delta’ variant, which was first detected in India, through Victoria was proving tricky and unpredictable, with greater risk of spread.

“Regarding the current Victorian outbreak, the likely window of infection of the index case there which happened in a managed isolation facility in South Australia has been reported as being merely 18 seconds when the person unknowingly infectious opened their door and the index case opened their own hotel room door within a very short time of each other when there was potentially still live virus in the air.”

He said New Zealand health authorities would be observing the situation closely over the next 24 hours, and updated advice will be provided tomorrow to ministers about the current pause on travel from Victoria.

“With our own border incursions, we have reviewed and improved our processes in MIQ but of course no system is perfect, and so we remain highly vigilant and constantly learning and constantly looking at what others are doing overseas particularly as these new variants emerge.”

“Everyone in New Zealand still needs to keep their guard up. We cannot take our current situation for granted and there are things we all need to do to keep the virus out.”

New Zealand’s quarantine-free travel with the Australian state has been suspended since the outbreak of community cases there, but that is due to end on Friday.