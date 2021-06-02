Council Resets, In Name And Spirit

Wellington Scoop
Wellington City Council has held its first committee meeting today as recommended in the Winder Report on Council governance.

The inaugural meeting of Pūroro Rangaranga – Social, Cultural and Economic Committee marks the establishment of the new committee structure that supersedes the previous portfolio system.

“The new committee structure will streamline Council’s way of working and empower the Council to address Wellington’s most pressing needs,” says Mayor Andy Foster

Five ‘Committees of the Whole’ consisting of all elected members and two mana whenua representatives, and four ‘Committees of the Part’, have been established to maximise process and decision making.

“The introduction of the new committee structure coincides with the establishment of mana whenua seats. This is an exciting step for Wellington, and we look forward to working with mana whenua on the new committees,” says Councillor Jill Day, Chair of Pūroro Rangaranga – Social, Cultural and Economic Committee.

The naming of the committees has been inspired by the legend of Kupe’s pursuit of Te Wheke a Muturangi (an Octopus). For this metaphor we have used the nine brains of the octopus, with the main central brain (Council) controlling the overall octopus, and each other interdependent brain controlling each of the eight kāwai (tentacles).

“Our vision is that the committees will work in both name and spirit and that their identity is also reflected in Te Reo Māori,” adds Mayor Foster.

Pūroro Tahua Finance and Performance Committee The brain which controls the feasting (a feast being used metaphorically for funds)
Pūroro Āmua Policy, Planning and Environment Committee The brain which holds the foresight of the future, looking ahead, the GPS brain
Pūroro Waihanga Infrastructure Committee The creative and building brain that is focused on putting building blocks together to create magnificent structures
Pūroro Rangaranga Social, Cultural and Community Services Committee The brain which aims to bring and intertwine things together, people focused, binding and combining for maximum impact
Pūroro Maherehere Annual Plan/LTP Committee The brain which plans, maps out, charts the way forward through critical thinking of how to put one foot in front of the other
Pūroro Hātepe Regulatory Processes Committee The brain which looks at processes, works out how to achieve the tasks at hand and looks to improve efficiency
Ngutu Taki CEO Performance and Review Committee The beak of the octopus which is used to feed the octopus and guide the internal direction
Kāwai Māhirahira Audit and Risk Subcommittee As a subcommittee, this uses the tentacle metaphor and is the inquisitive, curious, inquiring tentacle
Kāwai Whakatipu Grants Subcommittee As a subcommittee, this is also a tentacle which is about growing communities and empowering others

