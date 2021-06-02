Council Funding Focus On Pōneke Promise

Press Release – Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has put its money where its mouth is and approved funding of several organisations to support the Pōneke Promise – a social contract to collectively deliver a safer, more vibrant, and compassionate city.

DCM ($507,011 p.a. three-year contract) and Community Law Wellington ($110,000) both received significant grants at today’s Council meeting – following recommendations from the Grants Subcommittee.

Both organisations provide services that address issues and challenges within our local community, and this funding will support them to do even more than they already do, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“The Pōneke Promise is a partnership between the Council, Police, hospitality sector and other groups and stakeholders dedicated to changing the perception that the city is unsafe, by reducing anti-social behaviour and providing support to the more vulnerable members of our community.

“We have identified and implemented numerous initiatives already including the opening of Te Wāhi Āwhina community space in Manners Street, increased funding for Take 10 to continue to provide a late-night safe zone in Courtenay Place, and improving the design around Te Aro Park.

“Today’s approved grants will contribute to the collaborative approach of making the city a place to be proud of and safe to be in.”

DCM Director Stephen Turnock says funding is critical in helping the most marginalised and vulnerable members of our community.

“DCM has recently given its support to the principles of the Pōneke Promise as we strongly agree everyone in Wellington should feel accepted, understood and safe, including the most marginalised sections of our communities.

“We have actively supported the Council in the Te Wāhi Āwhina support space, and continue to actively work in partnership on many activities with them and other groups to improve city safety and inclusiveness.

“Funding is a crucial aspect of our service model, especially in regards to developing, delivering and evaluating responsive service provision that best meets the needs of the most marginalised, and supports long-term outcomes not only for individuals but also whānau and the wider Wellington communities.”

Wellington Community Law’s acting co-manager Kate Scarlet says funding from Council is super important for them as it helps respond to local demand and issues.

“Community Law Wellington and Hutt Valley provides legal advice and education on a range of legal issues – we can help with tenancy disputes, problems at work, relationship or child care concerns, domestic violence, refugee and immigration legal support, consumer and debt disputes, ACC and other common legal issues.

“We are also now in discussions about how we can support the Pōneke Promise.”

In this latest round of funding, Wellington City Council approved $465,308 worth of grants for 39 projects, and $507,011 for multi-year funding for DCM (from 1 July 2021), through the Arts & Culture and Social & Recreation Funds, Polo Grounds Community and Sports Centre Incorporated $300,000 from the Sportsville Partnership Fund to support the development of a sport and community hub at the Polo Grounds in Miramar, and $17,000 to four organisations via the CH Izard Bequest.

Some other major recipients include:

Changemakers Resettlement Forum Inc, $30,000

Gender Minorities Aotearoa, $40,000

Kiwi Community Assistance Charitable Trust, $9,000

Samaritans of Wellington Incorporated $3,000

Special Olympics New Zealand $2,150

StarJam Charitable Trust $7,850

Wellington Zinefest Inc., $5,000

Wellington Heritage Week Trust Board, $4,000

Vincents’ Art Workshop Inc, $4,000

For more information on funding and recipients: wellington.govt.nz/funding

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url