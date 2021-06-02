“Our pleasure:” Dame Patsy and Sir David receive both covid vaccinations

News from CCDHB

The Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy and Sir David Gascoigne received their second covid vaccination doses at the Capital Gateway Community Vaccination Centre in Wellington this week.

It was our pleasure to ensure the Queen’s representative in New Zealand is protected against COVID-19.

Thanks also to Dame Patsy for providing morning tea for the hard working vaccinators and administrators, a generous and thoughtful gift which was greatly appreciated.

Earlier news from CCDHB

Together our vaccination teams have delivered 16,737 vaccination doses to 9,441 of our DHB people across our four campuses. Staff at the Kenepuru and Wellington COVID-19 vaccination clinics celebrated with afternoon teas this week. Together with staff at Ropata Health, and the team who ran the two clinics at Kāpiti Health Centre, they have worked incredibly hard to deliver the vaccine to our colleagues in the wider Wellington region and protect our communities from COVID-19.

Whether vaccinators or administrators, you have played a crucial part in the largest health programme in our history. Thank you for stepping up. Thanks also to everyone who has been vaccinated so far. Please talk to your friends and whānau to encourage them to get their vaccination when it is their turn.