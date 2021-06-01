Wainui marae becomes a covid vaccination clinic for 15,000 locals

News from CCDHB

The first marae-based vaccination clinic in the Wellington Region opened in Wainuiomata today. In order for a community of more than 15,000 to be vaccinated through the clinic this year, the Wainuiomata Community marae will be closed until Christmas.

Kōkiri Marae Health and Social Services general manager Teresea Olsen, whose team is running the vaccination programme, said the sacrifice was worth it.

“I think the kaupapa is really important,” she said. “The reason why we’re closing the marae is to save lives and I don’t think you could have a better reason for shutting it.”

Olsen said the community marae was used by hundreds of people multiple times a week, for community events, weddings, whānau gatherings as well as school and Government events.

“Its name is Wanuiomata Community marae, and that is pretty significant in that it was set up for the community of Wainui.”

She said it would be “really hard” not to have use of the marae, particularly for tangihanga.

“Probably as we get further into our programme it will become more and more evident to those that are wanting to use the marae how significant it is that the marae is closed down.”