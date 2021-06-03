Being grateful for cycleways

by Glen Smith

The last decade has seen a fierce debate about the role of cycleways in our city’s overall transport infrastructure. Those opposed present them as a luxury for a small number of people at high cost while inconveniencing others. Those supportive point out the potential cycle mode share (over 50% in some overseas cities) and the huge improvements this level of cycling can make in health, our city’s liveability, and climate change.

In this article I will look at the contribution cycleways can make to the overall efficiency of our transport networks, to show that cycleways are one of the most cost effective ways of improving the efficiency of our road network.

In 2012 Opus International Consultants were commissioned, in the TN24 Baseline Forecasting Report, to professionally model the outcome of the National Party’s massive proposed spending on new roads around Wellington as outlined in the Opus TN23 report (see table 2.1, page 3 and 4). Surely, one might think, after spending all these billions the traffic would flow more freely across our region!

It must have been a bit of a surprise when the modelled outcome was not a drop in congestion but an average increase of around 90% and a stunning increase of around 400% from the Hutt (see table 6-4 page 28 of the Opus TN 24 report).

The report projected an increase of around 50,000 car trips (about 20%) with a trivial increase in public transport utilisation. But how, you might ask, can 20% more car trips lead to a 90% rise in average congestion? And how can it possibly cause the massive 400% increase from the Hutt?

The answer lies in the inescapable laws of traffic flow dynamics, and in particular the non linear relationship between road productivity, or flow, (how many vehicles a road can transport) and the density of cars on the carriageway (how many vehicles are trying to use it).

At first as density increases the roads productivity increases linearly. So if 2 cars are on the road and another 2 join then productivity of the road doubles.

This doesn’t continue forever. As more cars are added, a maximum flow is reached at around 1800-2200 cars per hour (‘critical density’). After this point, productivity doesn’t plateau as one might expect. Instead, if more cars are added, flow drops dramatically (the road transports LESS cars) and this continues until finally ‘jam’ density is reached and the road transports no vehicles at all. Trying to add more cars beyond ‘critical density’ is counterproductive – it just makes the road less productive with rapidly escalating congestion. If you want to maximise a road’s productivity you have to limit car numbers to below ‘critical density’.

There are equilibrium mechanisms that work to maintain a road at below ‘critical density’ over time. People try to avoid congestion and so defer, combine or cancel discretionary trips. And for essential trips they use ‘diversion’ to other times (eg people leave for work at 5am) or routes (eg taking the Terrace exit before the Terrace Tunnel). But these can only compensate to a certain degree. Once the overall road use consistently exceeds its ‘critical density’ there is only two ways you can accommodate more transport trips- build another road lane, or encourage the transfer of discretionary trips (trips that don’t require a car) to other modes.

The best option depends on the setting. But in most cases in a city where land has largely been allocated, it is going to be cheaper to transfer trips to other modes. This is because motorcars are a very inefficient mode of transport (see figure below) and the cost of building new road capacity is very high.

The number of trips that have to be transferred to alternative modes does not need to be that large.

Around ‘critical density,’ a small change in the number of cars using a roadway makes a very large difference in the road’s productivity with a rapid drop in road speed and total flow as car density increases (see empirical data set below). Transferring even 5 or 10% of total trips can tip the road’s productivity back below ‘critical density’ into the ‘freeflow’ section of the graph (moving to the left).

As the NZ Transport Agency points out in their “Benefits of cycling in NZ communities” booklet:

“Getting just a few people onto bikes can make a difference to traffic flows. On the congested 5km Petone to Ngauranga section of State Highway 2, for example, research suggests that only 10-30 vehicles out of the 250-280 vehicles occupying the space at congested times are causing the congestion.”

As an example that has caused considerable controversy, let’s look at Island Bay. The District Spatial Plan proposes major infill in this suburb. However Island Bay has predominantly one access road (Adelaide Road) and, anecdotally, this route is often congested with traffic backing up approaching Berhampore, John Street and the Basin. It is likely approaching or exceeding ‘critical density’ for increasing periods of the day and there is a high chance that the planned growth will tip this roadway into rapidly increasing congestion.

Building extra road capacity to Island Bay would be extremely difficult and expensive. However a cycleway is eminently achievable. Of these two choices to keep the road access below ‘critical density’ and flowing freely, a cycleway is clearly the most cost effective solution.

The higher the quality of the cycleway that is installed, the greater percentage of discretionary trips it will attract and the greater the resulting efficiency in the parallel road system with growth over time. Building a low quality cycleway is false economy – a high-quality separated dual cycleway will almost certainly pay for itself many times over in congestion savings in the decades and centuries to come. For one option of a high quality cycleway servicing Island Bay see “learning about supercycleways from Birmingham.”

Roads don’t exist in isolation but as part of a road network. The maths involved in the flow dynamics of a road network is complex and depends on a number of factors. However, just like individual roads, road networks also have an overall ‘critical density’ and, again, once average density exceeds this critical level the productivity of the network declines until finally ever increasing areas of the network descend into congestion.

Like a yeast in a sugar solution that multiplies unconstrained until finally it dies in its own poisonous excretions, so unfettered road expansion is ultimately self destructive, inevitably descending into quagmire of its own over-exuberance.

The ‘critical density’ of a road network can be increased by changes in its physical infrastructure, but this becomes increasingly difficult and expensive as the network expands.

In 2019 Loder, Ambuhl et al used billions of vehicle observations from more than 40 cities to look at factors that influence a network’s ‘critical density’. One of the critical results they observed is that

“..we find a sublinear relationship between network size and critical accumulation emphasizing deceasing marginal returns of infrastructure investment.” That is, as a road network grows it costs an ever increasing amount of money to achieve ever decreasing gains in total network capacity.

Peter Nunns noted exactly this effect in new road proposals in Auckland, observing that that “the cheapest major roads we’re going to build over the next decade are as costly as the most expensive roads we’ve previously built.”

Escalating sums can be spent on a road network for ever dwindling increases in ‘critical density’ but eventually all possible gains will have been made and the road network will be at its maximal achievable capacity. From this point in a city’s transport infrastructure evolution, ALL increases in total transport network capacity can ONLY be achieved by increases in alternative more efficient modes (cycling, walking, bus, rail) with these modes accounting for an ever-increasing mode share over time.

London is an example of a ‘mature’ city. Table 2.1 from the Travel In London Report 10 shows that total trips between 1996 and 2016 rose by almost 20% from 21.5 to 27.1 million trips. However road trips were static (the road network is ‘full’) with all of the increase in capacity being in alternative modes.

Wellington’s road network is now at the stage where large areas of our network are surpassing their carrying capacity for long periods of the day. At this stage in our transport system’s evolution it is clear that the most critical imperative is to establish the high-quality alternative transport corridors that will attract discretionary trips in the decades and centuries to come and so ensure the efficiency of our road infrastructure and overall transport network on a long term basis.

Why then do so many of our politicians continue to promote road expansion as the solution to our cities congestion problems?

The reason is that road improvements give an immediate ‘hit’ of decreased congestion (which appear good on short term cost benefit analyses). But these gains are rapidly lost over time. Cycleway and PT improvements give relatively small benefits in the short term but these increase over time as the networks expand and mature, with resulting increasing patronage (see Figure 11 – page 23 in this report.

A bit like a heroin addict who craves his next ‘hit’ without thinking about the long term consequences, so our road advocates crave their next ‘roading hit’ without any apparent appreciation or concern about the long-term consequences. And just as drug users have their ‘pushers,’ so road users have their ‘road pushers’, seeking the short term expedient political gains from the road ‘hits’ they promote (“look at these enticing road plan I have for you… only a few hundred million… or a few billion… each. Imagine those wide open stretches of tarmac… go on…. you know you want to..”)

There is a saying in economics that ‘you can’t buck the market’ and the same is true of flow dynamics. Many cities have tried and many have failed.

Roads are an essential part of our transport infrastructure and many trips are impossible without a car. But a city has a limited capacity to accommodate inefficient road transportation. Failing to recognise this can be a costly mistake, as demonstrated by the now over $US300 billion yearly cost of congestion in the USA .

As a city grows, an efficient road network can ONLY exist if it has a network of parallel efficient modes (rail, walking, cycling, bus) that attract discretionary trips and allows the road network to function below its ‘critical density’. The sooner these networks are established the less total cost congestion that will be suffered over time and the greater the total savings.

Cycleways offer one of the cheapest ways of adding this parallel capacity.

Motorists should be thankful that cyclists are prepared surrender the convenience of a car and take to their bikes, often in wind and rain, and by doing so allow them to continue their travels in luxury. They should recognise that surrendering some of the 30% of city space they currently occupy to cyclists and using nearby parking buildings will benefit all. And they should be prepared to offer cyclists the same subsidy (over $120/week for a family of four) that they receive to drive their cars.

But all too commonly they don’t. Self-interest is a powerful force.

The Wellington City Council should hold firm in their resolve and continue to roll out a high quality cycling network across our city. The end result will be a more efficient total transport network and the beneficiaries will be ALL transport users – including motorists.