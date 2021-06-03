Whet Your Appetite – Set Up A Food Business The Right Way

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is holding free information sessions for people who are thinking of setting up a food business from their home or commercial premises.

“We’re lucky in Kāpiti to have a thriving food scene, from caterers, small food business operators working from home or commercial kitchens, licensed cafes and restaurants, to amazing farmers’ markets,” says Jacquie Muir, Environmental Standards Manager at Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“Running a food business needs to be done safely and follow government guidelines. Our information sessions will help people get their business up and running, and meet all the food safety requirements,” says Ms Muir.

Council staff will cover the requirements of the Food Act, rules around home occupation, selling at markets and events, information on how to register a food business, and the registration and verification costs involved.

Staff are also on hand to answer any questions and point people in the right direction to start their registration journey.

There are two sessions, both held in the Council Chamber room, 175 Rimu Road, Paraparaumu on Monday 14 June from 10am -11.30am, and again 6.00pm -7.30pm.

The events are free but please register for either the morning or evening session by 10 June by emailing food@kapiticoast.govt.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url