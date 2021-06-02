WCC commits to 209 more affordable apartments for rental in CBD

News from WCC

The Council’s Pūroro Rangaranga – Social, Cultural and Economic Committee today unanimously committed to proactive developments to increase the supply of affordable housing in Wellington.

The Council has announced three new buildings as part of Te Kāinga, its affordable rental programme, and was united in committing to delivering 1,000 homes in the next five years.

The three new buildings are:

53 Boulcott Street: 37 units, delivered in February 2022

203 Willis Street: 48 units, delivered in February 2022

178 Willis Street: 124 units, staged delivery from February 2023.

A fourth building will be announced once commercial negotiations conclude.

Mayor Andy Foster says: “Apartments in Te Kāinga are aimed at Wellington’s essential public sector workers. It is a priority that the Capital can continue to provide homes for, and look after the people who serve our city and nation, and addresses stories such as those citing a crisis in housing for bowel screening nurses. Te Kāinga targets are ambitious, but necessary to ensure that we realise Council’s vision that all Wellingtonians are well-housed.”

Councillor Jill Day, Chair of Pūroro Rangaranga says: “The housing market is putting unfair pressure on Wellingtonians in the public service. We understand that, and are committing to 1,000 Te Kāinga apartments, either delivered or under contract in the next five years. Our public sector workers on moderate incomes can continue to call Wellington home.”

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says: “The target of 1000 affordable rental homes within five years will really start to create a secondary market of affordable rental housing in Wellington where rents increases are minimum. We must ensure Wellington is a city where people can work and live.”

Te Kāinga provides affordable rental apartments by not increasing rents with the market rate, and only increasing rents where necessary to ensure the programme continues to have no impact to rate payers. This means these apartments remain more affordable than in the private market.

As well as delivering new buildings, the Council agreed that a regional approach to housing will be key to solving the region’s housing shortage.

As part of the Strategic Housing Investment Plan, the first proactive development for City Housing is making good progress. The Harrison Street redevelopment in Brooklyn has received resource consent and will be submitting building consent this month for nine new family homes.

The Strategic Housing Investment Plan also investigates opportunities to intensify housing on existing Council properties. Officers are undertaking feasibility studies on five existing social housing properties for further development. Early works show the potential for an additional 100-150 new homes.

As part of this work, Council officers are also proactively engaging with Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o te Ika to explore joint development opportunities.

Pūroro Āmua will receive an update on housing affordability and development in October.