Kayaker rescued after Cook Strait crossing goes wrong



Police Maritime Unit on the Lady Elizabeth IV meet up with the Seafarer II to collect the rescued sea kayaker. Photo / NZ Police

Report from RNZ

An exhausted but well prepared kayaker crossing Cook Strait triggered a distress beacon before his strength failed him this morning.

Maritime New Zealand said the sea kayaker was crossing from Tory Channel to Makara when the weather turned.

His beacon activated a Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which spotted him via his smoke flare and hovered above him until he was pulled aboard rescue vessel Seafarer II.

Maritime NZ’s rescue co-ordination centre search and rescue officer Chris Henshaw said the man was unharmed but exhausted.

He said the kayaker was struggling to stay upright and not capsize, as conditions worsened.

Henshaw praised the kayaker’s preparedness, saying it was “a tremendous example of how being prepared can save your life.”

“In addition to the distress beacon, the kayaker was well kitted out with life jacket, VHF radio and a red smoke flare,” Henshaw said. “Being well equipped can really take the search out of search and rescue.”

Four other vessels in the area, including the interislander ferry Kaitaki, offered assistance after the alarm was raised. Passengers on board the Picton-bound ferry from Wellington faced a short detour as the Kaitaki turned back and offered to help.

The kayaker and his gear were transferred to the police-launch Lady Elizabeth IV and he was given a ride home to Wellington.