$800m highway from Otaki to Levin gets go-ahead from Grant Robertson

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has confirmed that the 24-kilometre highway from Ōtaki to north of Levin, costing more than $817 million, is to be built as planned.

A report from Thomas Coughlan in the DomPost says Robertson made the announcement in a speech this morning:

He confirmed that construction costs had risen due to Covid-19 but did not give details of where any additional funding would come from or whether there was a change to the delivery schedule of the road, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2025.

In the NZ Herald, Georgina Campbell reported:

There had been some speculation the Government had mothballed the project but Robertson, who was guest speaker at an Electra Business Breakfast at Kāpiti’s Southward Car Museum today, cleared up the matter. “It is going to proceed.” Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi said she had strongly advocated for the expressway to proceed during many meetings with ministers and officials. She was pleased “our voices have been heard.” … “I have driven on this road myself for many years and know the difference this is going to make. It is one of the most dangerous sections of road to drive in New Zealand – in the five years to 2017, there were 49 deaths and serious injuries along the route. Sadly, there were two more deaths on Wednesday.”

The project is opposed by the Greens’ Julie Anne Genter, who tweeted:

We don’t have time to spend the next decade and billions of dollars on over-specced highways. That money would make a much bigger difference to people, productivity and the climate if it was invested in Wellington’s regional rail network to ensure rapid, frequent train services.