Burst watermain on SH1 near airport

A water main burst this morning on the corner of Wellington Road and Kilbirnie Crescent.

The road carries State Highway 1 traffic between the city and the airport.

The city council said that Wellington Water reported the burst main at about 7.40am.

Echoing the formula of the NZTA, it asked motorists to “try to avoid the area if possible.”

However NZTA chose not to mention the burst main.

And it was also unmentioned on the website of Wellington Water, which did however record this:

We are relining the watermain on Wellington Road at Kilbirnie Crescent and Ruahine Street over the next few weeks, with work to be completed at the end of June.

We have identified that the watermain on Wellington Road is in worse condition than originally expected and so are relining the pipe to avoid future issues and disruption. Relining means we can restore the pipe without needing to dig up the road and replace the existing pipe, speeding up the process and reducing the overall impact on people, homes and commuters.

A temporary watermain will be installed to make sure you have water during the relining. We will also be installing some new valves. You will see a overland pipe that connects it your individual lateral. During this work there will be short periods where some properties will not have water, We will notify property owners if they are affected. .

The liner will be delivered from Canada to be installed late in May. After this, individual property connections will be completed. During this work you will see a small number of pits dug to feed the liner through, other than that there will be little noticeable above ground work.

We expect work on the watermain and road to be completed in late June.