Conferences wanted

by Lindsay Shelton

If you’ve been walking or driving in Wakefield Street, you’ll have noticed that the new Convention Centre is hoping that you’ll book a convention.

It doesn’t open for two more years, but the message in front of the partly completed Tākina building is clear: conferences are needed. Perhaps pedestrians or drivers in Wakefield are a target market?

Work started on the convention centre in 2019. It’s enormous. And expensive. Before work started, two budgets were being quoted. The Wellington City Council said it would cost $154m. Willis Bond, who got the contract for the job, said the cost would be $180m. Let’s hope they’ve settled their differences.

Even after work had started, the project had many critics. In this report from April 2020, we quoted concerns from former mayor Kerry Prendergast, Wellington.Scoop columnist PCGM, and eyeofthefish’s Leviathan.

PCGM wrote:

An entirely stupid idea whose time has passed … It will serve no useful purpose and will be a burden on ratepayers for aeons to come.

And Leviathan said:

The Council may have to think carefully about the likelihood of people ever wanting to sit in a closed room with hundreds or thousands of other people, breathing in their coughs, farts and sneezes, like we used to. Even if you apply social distancing in a convention, then the capacity of the room becomes a half or a quarter of what it once was. The viability of any conference thereafter becomes null and void…

Nevertheless the council has been unstoppable. (As have its annual rates increases, peaking in the next financial year.)

Almost two years ago, Gordon Campbell surveyed the plans and wrote:

Reading the business case for the Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre is like entering a time capsule back to a world that no longer exists.

Here’s what we are getting in our $154m or $180m time capsule. The 18,000 sqm building will have 10,000sqm of conference space for up to 1600 people, a 2500 sqm exhibition floor, two large, flexible plenary halls and meeting rooms, a gala dinner capacity of 1400 people, and a ground floor public gallery and café space with two main entrances on Cable and Wakefield streets.

If you’re planning to book a major event, then you’ll be contacting the council-owned Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency which prefers to be known as WellingtonNZ.

Back in February, it announced that it had a “locked in” booking for 2023 – a Festival for the Future which it says will be “a multi-day conference with more than 1200 delegates.” (It’s being held in the TSB Arena and Shed 6 this year, as a “hybrid online and in-person event,” with funders including the city council and WREDA.) Festival founder Guy Ryan said that Tākina ticked all the boxes and opened opportunities to build the Festival into a world class event in 2023.

“The Festival is a showcase of … leadership and innovation for the big issues of our time. The opening of Tākina is a really exciting opportunity to attract global talent, host powerful in-person experiences and showcase the best that Wellington has to offer.” His last Festival, an online event, attracted people from 57 countries. “Being amongst the first to book out Tākina for 2023 gives us lead-up time to test hybrid experiences and bring the best of local and global together.”

WREDA’s general manager David Perks said (also in February):

“Despite organisations being nervous about any future impacts of Covid-19, we are receiving a steady stream of Tākina booking enquiries. They have been reassured to find that construction is on time, on budget and on track to provide something special in the capital…. A number of clients who originally planned conferences in other destinations for 2021 have stated access to government officials and Wellington’s central location as key reasons to move their conference to the Capital. We expect that interest to intensify as the opening of Tākina nears.”

At about the same time, however, WREDA was advertising for a “seasoned person” who would have the ability of attracting events to the new building. The wanted person’s description:

With a background in sales, you will be making proactive sales calls for new potential conference opportunities and preparing presentations and bids as required. This includes bidding for conferences…

So they’re not just waiting for the steady stream of inquiries to continue, or for Wakefield Street pedestrians to respond to the message on the construction fence. They’re being proactive, and bidding. For conferences in the post-Covid world.