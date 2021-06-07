LGWM: Time to get on with it
by Michael Barnett
More than four years have passed since Let’s Get Wellington Moving identified a set of guiding principles for improving land transport in the city. Since that report was released, sadly, little of substance has happened.
LGWM was established after the 2014 Board of Inquiry rejected a fly-over at the Basin Reserve. Its mission was to develop a comprehensive plan for Wellington City’s urban and land transport development.
Its progress report published in February 2017 identified a set of guiding principles and public survey data that indicated Wellingtonians wanted fewer cars, better public transport, a more pedestrian-friendly city and protection of the natural environment. A core part of the report proposed Mass Rapid Transit. (LGWM studies for this have focussed only on light rail or buses. Heavy rail would be wholly underground and far too costly. Bus rapid transit has sometimes been mentioned but won’t work in Wellington because there’s not enough space.)
In the four years since the report, LGWM has become bogged down in political grandstanding. Public confidence in the project and the institutions driving it has suffered. Lack of progress has been caused by changes in project personnel, endless reviews, and conflicting views regarding the form mass rapid transit should take and priorities given to its various components.
The LGWM plan is sound. It is based on extensive public consultation and has ambitious but achievable goals for developing the transport infrastructure in the city and suburbs.
The time has come for the planning authorities to stop considering alternative proposals, show some leadership and get on with implementing LGWM, desirably as a pilot programme for what could be achieved elsewhere .
There is sound logic behind such an idea. The advice given to first-time telescope makers is that it is faster to make a four-inch mirror then a six-inch mirror than it is to make a six-inch mirror from scratch. The rationale being that the skills and knowledge required to make a larger six-inch mirror are considerable. Developing the skills and knowledge on a smaller scale would give the necessary base for completing the larger task.
Applying this logic to rapid transit innovation in New Zealand cities, there would appear to be a strong case for designing and developing Wellington’s light rail project ahead of the larger scale Auckland light rail project. New Zealand’s talent pool is too small and shallow to support multiple independent developments. A Wellington light rail project would develop skills, technology standards and design patterns which could then be applied in Auckland and Christchurch.
Other factors contributing to the lack of progress in Wellington include:
A public transport operating model (PTOM) that is clearly failing to provide the desired transport service;
Conflicting interests of WCC and GWRC — one responsible for managing and maintaining the road network within the city and suburbs, the other for managing bus and train operations and schedules in the city and wider region;
An outdated fare collection and pricing system on bus and train services leading to operational inefficiencies; and
A collection of agencies, LGWM, Waka Kotahi, WCC and GWRC, struggling to function as a unified body.
A possible alternative is a region-wide transport authority with representation from these agencies, working in harmony to implement the LGWM programme. Its first task would be to deliver mass rapid transit based on light rail from Wellington Railway Station to the Eastern Suburbs and Airport via high intensity residential and activity zones including the Newtown hospital and Zoo, Kilbirnie and Miramar, linked to a functioning bus network via well-designed hubs.
Prioritising development of mass rapid transit designed to meet LGWM aims and objectives would negate the need for a second Mt Victoria road tunnel and encroachment on treasured green space along Ruahine Street. Expanding road capacity is not compatible with the need to reduce traffic congestion.
Further, it needs to be recognised that the Golden Mile is overloaded and significant reduction of traffic along this route will be needed. Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is not an option. While BRT with off-street hubs may work well in Auckland, there is not enough space for these on Wellington’s streets. If implemented in Wellington, BRT would be rapid in name only.
Michael Barnett is convenor of FIT (Fair Intelligent Transport) Wellington, a group of professionals advocating a change in transport priorities so the private motor vehicle no longer dominates our city streets. Our vision for Wellington is a modern, vibrant city designed around the needs of people, not cars.
Agree. But it’s possible to make rapid improvements. Start with quick-build cycle lanes and bus priority lanes.
Agree it’s time to get on with it but the only way to break the impasse between the opposing voices is to wait for a government that is ready to spend the full amount. What’s needed is an extensive, modern, electric public transport system AND a continuation of a four lane SH1 – underground as much as possible and accommodating EVs of course – to beyond the Mt Vic Tunnel. The former is needed to achieve mode shift away from cars. The latter would act as a ring road and is needed if we are confident the population of the Wellington region will continue to grow. The two together would facilitate the desired outcome of much fewer cars in the CBD and more people on bikes or foot.
There’s no doubt that LGWM has been slow – almost imperceptibly slow at times. Frustrating for all concerned – for transport advocates with their particular transport solutions, for local Wellington and regional communities and commuters. The planning process has been drawn out, not assisted by Covid, the ability to attract staff into LGWM, and management issues within the project. But we are starting to see progress. A solution has been identified for the Golden Mile, which is now being refined for consideration by the three partner agencies. Thorndon Quay changes are out for public consultation and are attracting a significant number of submissions from all quarters. Cobham Drive proposals are to be released shortly.
The two big business cases are due to be released in a few months – one for Mass Rapid Transit and one for State Highway One improvements. Both will have options. The options will go out for consultation. And there is no doubt that the options will excite extreme reactions from across the Wellington and regional community, and potentially divergent views between the NZTA, Greater Wellington and WCC.
Daran – I think you have summed up Wellingtonians’ frustration in a single post. The LGWM studies must have convinced all that there is only one viable rapid transit business case – it has been consulted to death and the result was “the people of Wellington want it” – we do not need further consultation. The Government has allocated a package of around $4 billion for these Wellington projects. It was approved in the budget BEFORE the latest budget! Why have we not started?
Please publish the route map so that the private sector can get on with building the social support structure and the more-dense housing developments along the route (as per the Government’s urban development directives).
Ian – There is no budget approved. Money is effectively only “earmarked”. We need the business cases to justify the chosen approaches. The chosen approaches will then be confirmed in the Regional Land Transport Funding for government, WCC and GWRC funding.
There is no route map yet as that is part of the scoping for the Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) business case – which will come out with several options, which could include several different routes – and not all going to the Airport. These options are likely to include MRT through the Adelaide Rd and Newtown areas.
So we’re not really starting to see actual progress there are we? Whether it’s more consultation either with the public or with partners, it’s just more talk.