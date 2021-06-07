LGWM: Time to get on with it

by Michael Barnett

More than four years have passed since Let’s Get Wellington Moving identified a set of guiding principles for improving land transport in the city. Since that report was released, sadly, little of substance has happened.

LGWM was established after the 2014 Board of Inquiry rejected a fly-over at the Basin Reserve. Its mission was to develop a comprehensive plan for Wellington City’s urban and land transport development.

Its progress report published in February 2017 identified a set of guiding principles and public survey data that indicated Wellingtonians wanted fewer cars, better public transport, a more pedestrian-friendly city and protection of the natural environment. A core part of the report proposed Mass Rapid Transit. (LGWM studies for this have focussed only on light rail or buses. Heavy rail would be wholly underground and far too costly. Bus rapid transit has sometimes been mentioned but won’t work in Wellington because there’s not enough space.)

In the four years since the report, LGWM has become bogged down in political grandstanding. Public confidence in the project and the institutions driving it has suffered. Lack of progress has been caused by changes in project personnel, endless reviews, and conflicting views regarding the form mass rapid transit should take and priorities given to its various components.

The LGWM plan is sound. It is based on extensive public consultation and has ambitious but achievable goals for developing the transport infrastructure in the city and suburbs.

The time has come for the planning authorities to stop considering alternative proposals, show some leadership and get on with implementing LGWM, desirably as a pilot programme for what could be achieved elsewhere .

There is sound logic behind such an idea. The advice given to first-time telescope makers is that it is faster to make a four-inch mirror then a six-inch mirror than it is to make a six-inch mirror from scratch. The rationale being that the skills and knowledge required to make a larger six-inch mirror are considerable. Developing the skills and knowledge on a smaller scale would give the necessary base for completing the larger task.

Applying this logic to rapid transit innovation in New Zealand cities, there would appear to be a strong case for designing and developing Wellington’s light rail project ahead of the larger scale Auckland light rail project. New Zealand’s talent pool is too small and shallow to support multiple independent developments. A Wellington light rail project would develop skills, technology standards and design patterns which could then be applied in Auckland and Christchurch.

Other factors contributing to the lack of progress in Wellington include:

 A public transport operating model (PTOM) that is clearly failing to provide the desired transport service;

 Conflicting interests of WCC and GWRC — one responsible for managing and maintaining the road network within the city and suburbs, the other for managing bus and train operations and schedules in the city and wider region;

 An outdated fare collection and pricing system on bus and train services leading to operational inefficiencies; and

 A collection of agencies, LGWM, Waka Kotahi, WCC and GWRC, struggling to function as a unified body.

A possible alternative is a region-wide transport authority with representation from these agencies, working in harmony to implement the LGWM programme. Its first task would be to deliver mass rapid transit based on light rail from Wellington Railway Station to the Eastern Suburbs and Airport via high intensity residential and activity zones including the Newtown hospital and Zoo, Kilbirnie and Miramar, linked to a functioning bus network via well-designed hubs.

Prioritising development of mass rapid transit designed to meet LGWM aims and objectives would negate the need for a second Mt Victoria road tunnel and encroachment on treasured green space along Ruahine Street. Expanding road capacity is not compatible with the need to reduce traffic congestion.

Further, it needs to be recognised that the Golden Mile is overloaded and significant reduction of traffic along this route will be needed. Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is not an option. While BRT with off-street hubs may work well in Auckland, there is not enough space for these on Wellington’s streets. If implemented in Wellington, BRT would be rapid in name only.

Michael Barnett is convenor of FIT (Fair Intelligent Transport) Wellington, a group of professionals advocating a change in transport priorities so the private motor vehicle no longer dominates our city streets. Our vision for Wellington is a modern, vibrant city designed around the needs of people, not cars.